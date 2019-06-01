Afghanistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Smith, Warner set to return

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia (Afg vs Aus) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Five-time champion Australia start to defend their Cricket World Cup title with clash against Afghanistan at Bristol on Saturday. All eyes will be on David Warner and ex-captain Steve Smith, who are expected to return to the lineup. The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had a narrow win over Pakistan in a warmup game in Bristol but this was followed by a heavy defeat to top-ranked England. The minnows witnessed a captaincy change two months before the start of the World Cup, with little-known Gulbadin Naib named leader of the ODI side in place of Asghar Afghan, a move that did not go down well with some senior members of the team.

