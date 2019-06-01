Afghanistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Smith, Warner set to return

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia (Afg vs Aus) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Five-time champion Australia start to defend their Cricket World Cup title with clash against Afghanistan at Bristol on Saturday. All eyes will be on David Warner and ex-captain Steve Smith, who are expected to return to the lineup. The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan had a narrow win over Pakistan in a warmup game in Bristol but this was followed by a heavy defeat to top-ranked England. The minnows witnessed a captaincy change two months before the start of the World Cup, with little-known Gulbadin Naib named leader of the ODI side in place of Asghar Afghan, a move that did not go down well with some senior members of the team.
Key Players:
Steve Smith and David Warner will be the two batsmen with the most focus on them, not only because of their much-chronicled returns from ball-tampering bans, but also because of how they have hit the ground running on their returns.
Rashid Khan, who is currently ranked third among ODI bowlers, holds the key for Afghanistan.
Pitch and conditions:
A 70 per cent cloud cover has been forecast for the day, but it is not expected to convert into rain. The temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius. The last ODI here produced almost 720 runs, with England chasing down a colossal 359 with 31 deliveries to spare
Injury News:
Captain Aaron Finch has confirmed Warner is fit for Saturday’s game in Bristol, and that means the opening combination that helped carry Australia to victory in the 2015 World Cup will reunite to kick off the title defense.
Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs Australia. This is the second match of the day with the defending champions starting their World Cup campaign. Stay tuned for live score and updates.