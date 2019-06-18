Afghanistan players involved in Manchester restaurant row, police called

Toggle Menu
A statement from Greater Manchester Police issued on Tuesday confirmed that police officers were called to reports of an altercation in Manchester on Monday night.

Afghanistan lost to England by 150 runs in Manchester on Tuesday (File Photo)

Afghanistan players were involved in an altercation inside a restaurant on Monday night in Manchester, the night before their match against hosts England at the Emirates Old Trafford ground on Tuesday, according to BBC.

The altercation broke out between some unidentified players of the Afghanistan team and an individual over taking videos of the players without permission, according to reports.

Police were called to the scene to intervene.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police issued on Tuesday confirmed that officers attended Akbar’s restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT).

“Shortly after 11.15pm on Monday, 17 June, 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at a premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester,” said a GMP statement.

“Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing,” the statement added.

In the match on Tuesday, Afghanistan went down to hosts England by 150 runs. They find themselves at the bottom of the World Cup points table, with zero points to show after having played five matches.

