Setback for Afghanistan, Mohammad Shahzad ruled out of World Cup

Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled of the Cricket World Cup because of a knee injury, a major setback for Afghanistan.

The popular wicketkeeper-batsman will be replaced in the 15-man squad by 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil.

The International Cricket Council approved the replacement after Afghanistan’s opening two losses in the tournament.

The 32-year-old Shahzad has been an integral part of Afghanistan’s rise in the one-day cricket world rankings and a key member of the country’s cricket development.

The burly all-rounder scored a century against India last September and warmed up for the World Cup with a century against Ireland in Belfast last month.

But he didn’t have the happiest of World Cup tournaments, being bowled without scoring in the first over of Afghanistan’s opening loss to defending champion Australia in Bristol and then being dismissed for seven in the loss to 1996 champion Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Khil has played just two limited-overs internationals, making his international debut against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan’s next game is against 2015 finalist New Zealand in Taunton on Saturday. New Zealand is unbeaten in its first two matches.