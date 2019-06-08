Afghan cricket arrives, navigating past public hangings, abductions

Varying their daily routines to avoid kidnappings and being late for practice sessions due to public hangings. Afghanistan’s journey to the World Cup is littered with stories of heroism and overcoming obstacles. And in an interview to New Zealand’s Radio Sport, Afghanistan’s chief development coach, Englishman Andy Moles, outlined the kind of challenges the players have faced. “A player was late for practice one day and I tore into him because he had a bit of a habit for being bad at timekeeping and then at the end of it I asked ‘why are you late today?’ and he said, ‘well they blocked the streets off today because in the night one of the special forces soldiers had been hung on the lamp post as a signal to the locals not to be friends with the Americans or any of the special forces,” Moles was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald.

Advertising

Moles was Afghanistan’s coach at the 2015 World Cup and is now tasked with shaping up the country’s future stars. He, however, conceded the outside factors make the job difficult. “Most of the stuff happens in the morning, in peak traffic, so I try not to travel at peak times and vary my routes as one of the biggest issues these days is kidnapping,” he said. “You have to make sure you’re travelling different routes every day at different times of the day so you don’t become an easy target.” Cricket, Moles feels, is the only way to a secure future. “Everywhere you look…you see kids playing what they call ‘tennis ball cricket’. It’s a way they can better their lines.”

England’s international fans

With more than five players in the England team being born in foreign countries with skipper Eoin Morgan born in Ireland, Joffra Archer born in West Indies, Jason Roy born in South Africa and Ben Stokes in New Zealand, fans from these countries are also showing their love for their native cricketers with New Zealand leading the way. With his father Gerard Stokes moving to England to coach Workington Town Rugby League Club, the Christchurch born cricketer spent his childhood at the town called Cockermouth in England. Stokes’ parents Gerard and Deborah moved back to New Zealand in the early 2010s, and the cricketer spends his time away from the team with his parents in New Zealand. During the New Zealand-Bangladesh match on Wednesday, some New Zealand cricket fans were seen wearing Ben Stokes Jerseys in England colours and supporting the Black Caps. While Mitchell Santner ensured that New Zealand won the game, the Kiwi fans would certainly hope for someone to play like Ben Stokes against Afghanistan and against other teams to guide the side into their second successive semi-final appearance.

An inspiration from football

The ‘Strapped for Cash’ band and the Barmy Army have come up with England’s World Cup anthem — Three Lions (and a Crown). The music video that was released on Wednesday features England football boss Gareth Southgate, a big cricket fan. “It’s coming home, it’s coming home/Cricket’s coming home… Captain Morgan’s England never will be down…” says the song. It’s basically a re-adaptation of the Lightning Seeds’ ‘Three Lions’ that had sent the nation crazy during Euro ‘96. “Learn the words, clear your throat, and get behind the team! This is the people’s anthem, and you can bet it’ll help inspire Eoin Morgan and his men as it gets being bellowed from every corner of the Oval, Edgbaston, or wherever we happen to be playing,” the Barmy Army has urged on their website.

Oracle Swann

Advertising

There was Paul the octopus, Marcus the pig, baby pandas, Shaheen the camel, Citta the elephant and Achilles the cat. Way back in 1966 in England there was also Pickles the dog, who found the lost Jules Rimet Trophy that the hosts would later win. Now, in England 2019, there is a Swann. Graeme Swann. The former England spinner had considered running naked to celebrate the hosts’ 104-run win over South Africa in the tournament opener. But even after the Poms lost to Pakistan, Swann predicts England will win the World Cup. “I’m certainly still backing them to go on for World Cup glory this summer,” he told reporters. Meanwhile in India, an astrologer is claiming India will win the title. But who can trust humans these days?

A shot at redemption

Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes had a 33-year association with Worcestershire which came to an end when he was sacked in January 2018. It was reported he delayed informing the county about the arrest of all-rounder Alex Hepburn, who was later charged with two counts of rape in December 2017 and convicted of one of those charges and jailed for five years. After spending most of his life at the west Midlands club as player and coach, Rhodes also lost out on the chance to coach the England Under-19s at their World Cup, post investigations into his failure to report. The enforced break was followed by him being named as one of six scouts by England national selector Ed Smith, after which he wound up in Bangladesh on a two-year contract as head coach.

The quiet Midlands life was in stark contrast to his first year – a roller-coaster. The Tigers won their first-ever trophy at a tri-series against Ireland and West Indies, but he had to guide the shell-shocked Bangladesh team to emerge from the trauma of the Christchurch terror attack. “Bangladesh have given me this opportunity and I’m grateful to them,” he told BBC. “Hopefully I can play my part, albeit very small. The players are the key ones and the important ones,” he said. On his return trying to plot the fall of his home nation, though, Rhodes reckons he is uniquely placed. “I’m the only English international head coach at the World Cup and that makes me so proud,” he told BBC.