Toggle Menu
Did Adam Zampa tamper ball during India match, ask Netizens after suspicious video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/adam-zampa-tamper-ball-during-india-match-ask-netizens-after-suspicious-video-goes-viral/

Did Adam Zampa tamper ball during India match, ask Netizens after suspicious video goes viral

Australia's Adam Zampa failed to make a mark with the ball as he struggled against Indian batsmen giving 50 runs in the six overs he bowled

Adam Zampa getting ready to bowl during India vs Australia clash (Source: Twitter)

Did leg spinner Adam Zampa tamper the ball during India vs Australia World Cup match at The Oval on Sunday, asked netizens after suspicious videos of him went viral. In the videos, Zampa can be seen taking something out of his pocket and then rubbing it on the ball during the India match, bringing back the memory of the infamous sandpapergate fiasco.

Here are a couple of videos which are going viral on the internet:

In 2018, Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, and Steven Smith were found guilty of tampering the ball in a Test match in South Africa. Bancroft was banned for 9 months whereas Smith and Warner were banned for a year.

Netizens were left confused after watching the controversial video as they took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

The 27-year-old leggie remained wicketless against India as he turned out to be expensive giving 50 runs in six overs he bowled. Zampa was first introduced in the 12th over after the first powerplay and then in the middle overs. On a wicket which helped the Indian batsmen, Zampa was taken to the cleaners right from the start.

Skipper Aaron Finch did not let Zampa bowl his full quota of 10 overs. He had taken four wickets in his first two matches of World Cup but proved to be ineffective against India after Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got off to a good start.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC rejected Chris Gayle’s request to use ‘Universe Boss’ logo before censoring MS Dhoni
2 World Cup 2019: Hope that history repeats itself, says Virat Kohli
3 Stats: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian to hit four ODI centuries in England