Did Adam Zampa tamper ball during India match, ask Netizens after suspicious video goes viral

Did leg spinner Adam Zampa tamper the ball during India vs Australia World Cup match at The Oval on Sunday, asked netizens after suspicious videos of him went viral. In the videos, Zampa can be seen taking something out of his pocket and then rubbing it on the ball during the India match, bringing back the memory of the infamous sandpapergate fiasco.

Advertising

Here are a couple of videos which are going viral on the internet:

What the hell is this ??

Adam zampa with sandpaper 2.0 ? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WTAdY4VV1R — ॐ Shivam (@samwalker_0207) 9 June 2019

In 2018, Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, and Steven Smith were found guilty of tampering the ball in a Test match in South Africa. Bancroft was banned for 9 months whereas Smith and Warner were banned for a year.

Netizens were left confused after watching the controversial video as they took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

Whatt another Ball Tempering ? Seriously ?

This time Adam Zampa pic.twitter.com/R51NbUfXqR — Tahir Shabbir (@tahirshabbir92) 9 June 2019

ICC cricket world cup 2019 9 jun India vs Australia Adam zampa ball distribution Ball tip of zampa this pants packet when balls draft this ball 2019 any other match cricket world cup Australian any bowler Bowling check international cricket council check the request pic.twitter.com/kSrA5KHXux — Balaram (@Balaram977611) 9 June 2019

May i know why Adam Zampa is inserting his right hand to his right pokcet before every ball he bowl ? Is he having any salt paper !? Just curious to know . #staraikelungal #INDvAUS @ICC — Sanjai K Saju (@Sanjai_K_Saju) 9 June 2019

#AskStar #sachinopensagain

Noticed that Adam Zampa puts his bowling hand in his pocket before every delivery. What could be the reason — Nikhil Gupta (@nikhilindelhi) 9 June 2019 Advertising

The 27-year-old leggie remained wicketless against India as he turned out to be expensive giving 50 runs in six overs he bowled. Zampa was first introduced in the 12th over after the first powerplay and then in the middle overs. On a wicket which helped the Indian batsmen, Zampa was taken to the cleaners right from the start.

Skipper Aaron Finch did not let Zampa bowl his full quota of 10 overs. He had taken four wickets in his first two matches of World Cup but proved to be ineffective against India after Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got off to a good start.