World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch loses fifth tournament toss against SL, got sledged by 10-year-old in press-conference

After losing the coin toss to Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, Aaron Finch is on a run of seven ODIs and two World Cup warm-up matches without winning one.

Aaron Finch’s team are looking for their fourth win against Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter)

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has lost his fifth World Cup match coin toss against Sri Lanka in london, England. After losing to India by 36 runs on Sunday, and springing back to form with a 41 run-win against Pakistan on Wednesday, the Australia team maintained their misfortune with the coin again at Oval.

Aaron Finch had lost both the coin-tosses in the two warmup games of the Cricket World Cup, against West Indies and England too.

He was reminded of his luck during the pre-match press conference too after Australia had finished an indoor net session at The Oval on Friday. Joining him were Australian fielding coach Brad Haddin’s two sons, Zachary, 10 and Hugo, 7, and it was the 10-year-old who had made the 32-year-old right-handed opener a bit too uneasy.

“Are you going to win a coin toss?” Zachary said towards the end, cracking up a few journalists attending the press conference.

But the Australian captain saw the humorous side to it too, and joked about his own misfortune, before replying back in kind by asking him whether Zachary has a girlfriend or not. He hold his own in front of the audience and confidently replied back with a sharp “No!”

Aaron Finch had a spectacular captain’s innings against Sri Lanka as he scored 153 from 132 balls, hitting 15 fours and five sixes.

