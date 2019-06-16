World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch shatters records with stunning 153

Aaron Finch smashed a stunning 153 of 132 balls to lead Australia to an 87-run win over Sri Lanka. Finch led the way with the bat while Mitchell Starc impressed with the ball as our Australia moved to the top of the standings. “It was nice to get a couple of drives away. If my balance is on and get a few drives, that’s the key to my batting. A nice wicket. I’ve been working on keeping my balance from ball one – not losing my balance,” Finch said after the match. However, his sparkling knock also shattered records books-

What a day for #AaronFinch! The Aussie skipper blasted 153 from 132 balls to help guide his country to victory. Watch all of Australia’s top shots here 👀⤵ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/TxQVW4wHFj — ICC (@ICC) 15 June 2019

#Aaron Finch hit the first hundred hit by a captain in World Cup 2019.

#Aaron Finch has recorded his 8th ODI score of 50+ in 2019, his most ever in a calendar year (7 in 2014).

#Aaron Finch and David Warner now have 4 opening partnerships worth 50+ in the 2019 World Cup, no other duo has more than one.

#Aaron Finch, whose knock consisted of 15 fours and five sixes, broke the record for the highest score in a World Cup for an Australian captain which belonged to Ricky Ponting.

#AaronFinch : “I started to doubt my game a lot in the Australian summer. There were times when I was questioning every single decision I was making. “It can be really tough when you don’t know what the end result is but you’re searching so hard.”#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FGShb1Yr9L — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 15 June 2019

#Aaron Finch became the first-ever batsman to score two 150+ scores as an Australian captain.

#Aaron Finch’s 153 is also the third-highest individual knock by an Australian in a World Cup.

#Aaron Finch is now the highest-run scorer in the World Cup with 343 runs in his tally.