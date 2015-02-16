World Cup 2015: West Indies need to go back to their strength, pure pace

Jason Holder is like former captain Darren Sammy, a bits and pieces player. (Source: Reuters)

West Indies lost to Ireland in their World Cup opener on Monday, this is hardly a shock these days.

What is shocking is the way West Indies folded up against Ireland. The problems with West Indies cricket are many-fold. The side has a number of issues.

The biggest issue is that of leadership. Unfortunately the gangling Jason Holder is hardly the solution. He is a giant who bowls medium-pace and is expected to wield a bat when required. In many ways, Holder is like former captain Darren Sammy, a bits and pieces player.

But somehow West Indies have started believing for the past decade that these are the all-rounders that are needed in ODI cricket. Sadly the likes of Holder or Sammy can neither hold their place as a bowler or as a batsman. West Indies have other medium-paced all-rounders like Dwayne Smith and Lendl Simmons, who fall in the same category.

It is good to have these guys bowling as the fifth and sixth bowlers, but not as your main bowler. That has been the mistake of West Indies planning over the past decade. Then there have been two others in Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo who fall in the same category.

In short there is a sameness about the West Indies bowling as a result. The problem is to overcome the weakness in the batting line-up, West Indies are always looking at ways to lengthen their batting and thereby weaken the bowling attack.

The key for West Indies is to go back to their strength, genuine pace. They have quite a handful of bowlers who bowl at breakneck speed, but they are getting sidelined in an attempt to encourage these all-rounders. Kemar Roach and Jerome Taylor are amongst the quickest in the world. But they are losing the plot because of lack of support in the line-up. Quicker bowlers like Tino Best and Fidel Edwards are sitting on a beach in Barbados. Andre Russell is the only genuine all-rounder that West Indies possesses. But they need specialists for other bowling roles.

With Sunil Narine not being there anymore owing to a question mark over his action, West Indies are not sure about their spin bowling options too.

Therefore with former captain Clive Lloyd as the chairman of selectors, it is time for West Indies to go back to their original strength, pace. Hit sides with four genuine fast bowlers with left-armer Sheldon Cottrell also getting a go. The spin bowling from Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels can then back the pace attack up very well.

Sadly, this thought has deserted the West Indies camp. They now look a disjointed side, with no direction and certainly the players have no faith in their skipper Holder, who is clearly a compromise choice to rein in the wild superstars.