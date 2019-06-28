1 World Cup l 10 countries l 1000 opinions— Wild, wild Basit: All-is-conspiracy

There’s a bee in Basit Ali’s bonnet and he thinks the world is conspiring to make Pakistan lose. Starting with India. The former batsman spun conspiracy theories on live TV, alleging India of losing matches on purpose, accusing New Zealand of doing the same in 1992, hinting at David Warner willingly underperforming… he went on and on.

Ali believes India will intentionally lose to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka because they ‘never want Pakistan to reach the semifinals’. “India have played five matches and they will never want Pakistan to reach the semifinals. They are yet to play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Everyone saw the manner in which they beat Afghanistan…” Ali says on ARY News. The anchor, perplexed at what Ali is suggesting, asks him up front if he’s suggesting that India will lose on purpose. “They’ll play in a way where you won’t know if they’re losing on purpose,” Ali replies. “What happened against Afghanistan? What did Australia do against India? Warner saab yehi the na (This was the same Warner, no?)” he adds, referring to the Australian opener, who scored a ton against Pakistan.

Ali’s musings don’t stop there. Gems like “jaise siasat mein khel hai, waise khel mein siasat hai” are thrown around and the ‘daav-pench’ of the cricketing world are touched upon. “There is a lot of power in the IPL,” Ali says. “It’s rubbish when people say cricket is a game of chance. What happened in 92? New Zealand lost to Pakistan on purpose. Even Imran (Khan) will accept that. They lost so that they could play the semifinals in their own country… Will India want to play Pakistan in the semifinals? No. India never wants to take on Pakistan in knockouts.” He’s politely reminded of the 2011 World Cup semifinals. Ali stutters for a second, and replies: “Woh aa gaye the, toh khel liya… (Because we reached the semifinals, they had play…).”

One-eye winking at semis; two-faced love

While the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Edgbaston saw almost 80 percent of the fans from Pakistan seeing the match in the 25000 capacity stadium, there were also some Indian fans watching the match. After Pakistan’s win over New Zealand, which kept the Asian team’s hopes in the tournament alive, an Indian fan was seen doing Bhangra with a Pakistan fan inside the stadium.

While the Pakistan fan had Pakistan flag wrapped around his neck, the indian fan was wearing India’s 1999 World Cup jersey and matched the Pakistani fan step for step. During Pakistan’s match against South Africa at Lord’s earlier, an Indian fan was seen holding a placard reading, “Neighbour’s support! Come on Pakistan’. With Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals also resting on India winning against England on Sunday at Edgbaston, there’s a devilish winking desire to egg on the arch rivals.

After the video went viral, Asif Iqbal, the Hyderabad-born former Pakistan captain, was spontaneous: “Brilliant. I didn’t see it but that’s brilliant. That’s what we want. We want the (two) countries to celebrate each other’s victories and festivals.”

Iqbal revisits his farewell at Eden Gardens in 1980, when 80,000 fans stood up and applauded then Pakistan skipper’s swansong. “It’s embedded in my memory. But at the same time, it’s not the only memory that I have. When the (Pakistan) team arrived in India for the tour, everywhere we went; the amount of love and affection that was showered on us… I’m sure if you ask Gavaskar or Bedi or others who went to Pakistan for the 1978 series, they would say the same thing,” he tells this paper.

The legendary Zaheer Abbas feels that issues like the ban on Pakistani cricketers’ participation in the IPL has somewhat created a negativity among the Pakistani people of late, with regards to supporting India, when they are playing against a non-Asian team. “Look, it’s very simple. The point is, Pakistani people, they like England and India both. You know what happens; IPL doesn’t allow Pakistani players to participate. And most of the time, India say, ‘we don’t want to play against Pakistan’. So it’s changing towards the other side a bit,” he says.

Common Pakistanis probably have no doubt whatsoever, when it comes to the Sunday’s game. England’s loss will help Pakistan. “On Sunday, we will be trending India on Twitter,” Dawn reporter Abdul Ghaffar laughs aloud; one eye firmly on the semis.

England wants to know; Pak says: India

When Nasser Hussain issued a straw poll on his Twitter account asking “Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting,” Kevin Pietersen responded with a counter question: “Who you supporting, Nass?” It alluded to the fact that Hussain, a much-respected former England captain, was born in Chennai before his parents emigrated to the UK in 1975. Hussain’s father, Raza Jawad ‘Joe’ Hussain, was Indian and a descendant of Muhammad Ali Khan Wallajah, the Nawab of Arcot state. One of the roads leading to Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium from the north is called Wallajah Road. Nasser’s mother Shireen (originally Patricia Price) is English.

Some may have bristled at KP’s insinuation. But one wonders whether Hussain has encountered worse jibes in his time. So he replied to Pietersen in kind: England of course Kev .. same as you when England play South Africa at rugby.”

Many Pakistani expats are confused too. “England divided us, Now England uniting us,” is how a fan put it on Twitter. Ten days ago, die-hard Pakistan fans had reacted to the drubbing against India as if it was the end of the world. But self-interest & ‘Love thy neighbour’ prevail. As someone else put it on Twitter: “Pak will be more disappointed than Ind,if Ind loses to Eng.”

Vested Interests

Glory, glory Man… AARRGGHHH!” These were the initial attempts a Liverpool fan made at singing the chant of rivals Manchester United. On April 24, the Manchester Derby became a game of interest for Liverpool, who trailed City by a single point in the league table.

By cheering for United – their eternal rivals – Liverpool hoped the Red Devils could do them a favour and slow down City’s progress, which would then put Liverpool in a title-winning position. United eventually lost 2-0.

Now again in England there will be a team hoping their eternal rivals can do them a favour – Pakistan rooting for India against England. If India wins, then doors will remain open for Pakistan to make it to a semi-final spot. This summer, England has been a bastion of vested interests.

Of conquerors & comebackers

There’s one Pakistani who lorded over London while conquering the world – 10 British Open titles and 6 world championships – and was known to never give up. Jahangir Khan, known to the English as the squash legend who ran up and down the steep Edge Hill at Wimbledon in maniacal training and won compulsively, attended Pakistan’s match against South Africa and later said, “Pakistan still have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals but for that I want them to be fighting throughout the match.” While rueing Pakistan’s lack of aggression against India, Jahangir insisted the team had enough talent to bounce back.

The Men in Green seemed to have heeded that advice and have won two matches thereafter.

Also present in the crowd as Sarfaraz’s team have come out fighting from the corner they found themselves in, according to newspaper Dawn, were Pakistan’s military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with military colleagues as well as Sulaiman, Imran Khan’s son.

Post the win against New Zealand, even the hard-to-please Shoaib Akhtar opted to be cheerful as he wrote about the team closing in on the dream. His fortnight-long ranting even made way for some bluster — “never corner Pakistan team or they will strike back.” Even Javed Miandad, the grand-dad of all cricketing comebacks, who roams the lanes of nostalgia always of his own innings on Twitter with occasional moral sermons on politics, found the occasion worthy of registering. “Congratulations to our #Pakistan cricket team for a great comeback. #remake1992 #wecandothis #PAKVNZ #WCC2019.”

While sports journalist Hassan Cheema tweeted, “Pakistan’s sponsor should be a blood pressure medicine company,” one of the country’s many goofy twitter users who have treated both victory and defeat as equally funny posters, summed up the latest comeback, “NZ prepared for Wahab & Amir! Shaheen came out of syllabus.”