Cricket is cricket — I don’t think squash comes anywhere near it: Joshna Chinappa

“Cricket is cricket — I don’t think squash comes anywhere near it for that matter,” said professional squash player Joshna Chinappa. After reaching round 2 of the 76th National Squash Championship, which is taking place in Pune from June 10 till 16, Chinappa and Mahesh Mangaonkar spoke to The Indian Express about squash vs cricket, glass courts in India, their journey and what they look forward in 2019.

The championship matches were held on Thursday at Amanora Mall, where a glass court, the second-of-its-kind in India after Chennai, was recently inaugurated by MP Girish Bapat.

“Squash has its own crowd and popularity, it is big, but you can’t expect it to be like cricket. It won’t happen anytime soon,” said Joshna, talking about the sports in the context of the hype over Cricket World Cup 2019. Squash, she added, needs support from the masses, government, media and sponsors for it to stand as a renowned sport.

Mahesh Mangaonkar said, “Glass courts are a great stage for such tournaments. It gives the player a good exposure to the game. We aspire to play in glass courts as it brings out our best game.”

Apart from squash, Joshna said she enjoys playing tennis, badminton and table tennis, whereas Mahesh only plays badminton and squash.

“With half of 2019 over, I am looking forward to playing a summer competition in July, which is a PSA event to backup for my ranking and I will be playing in at least five to six competitions until December,” said Mangaonkar. Joshna looks forward to her next season in September. She aims to start the season strong and will begin her summer training in the coming weeks.

Talking about squash not being a part of the Olympic Games, Joshna says, “It is disappointing and frustrating as well because the sport deserves to be recognised under Olympics. At the same time, we look forward to the Commonwealth and Asian games and we try to keep building up the sport as much as we can.”

“It has been a grind with some bad falls and decent highs. The journey has been amazing and I look forward to working harder,” said Mahesh.

In order to increase the popularity of the sport, Joshna said it is necessary to have tournaments at public places, more international tournaments and telecasting them. Joshna (32) said she first came to Pune when she was 19. “I am very happy to be in this city, I came here when I was 19. I look forward to my matches and the vibe of the audience,” she said.