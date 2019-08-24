Cricket fraternity condoles Arun Jaitley’s demise

Former Union finance minister and ex-DDCA chief Arun Jaitley passed away at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on August 9 after complaining of breathlessness and restlessness.

A politician at heart and a sports administrator in practice, Arun Jaitley had decided to stay away from the political corridors after being diagnosed with kidney ailments. He served the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) as president between 1999-2013. He has also been associated with the BCCI. Now closely associated with the sports fraternity, condolences have started pouring in for Jaitley.

But under his leadership at the DDCA, many players including me got a chance to represent India. He listened to needs of the players & was a problem solver. Personally shared a very beautiful relationship with him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. Om Shanti https://t.co/Kl4NpprR6W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019

RIP #ArunJaitley Ji.. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 24, 2019

Very saddened to hear that Shri Arun Jaitley has passed away. Apart from the many hats he wore, he was a cricket lover. Too soon. Only 66. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened and pained on the demise of #ArunJaitley ji .A visionary and luminary par excellence.Always helped and had time for cricketers at DDCA . Beautiful memories will always remain with me ,condolences to the family and close ones #Om shanti!! #RIP 🙏 — Mithun Manhas 🇮🇳 (@MithunManhas) August 24, 2019