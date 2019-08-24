Toggle Menu
Cricket fraternity condoles Arun Jaitley’s demisehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-fraternity-condoles-arun-jaitleys-demise-5933264/

Cricket fraternity condoles Arun Jaitley’s demise

Arun Jaitley served the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) as president between 1999-2013. He has also been associated with the BCCI.

Defence Ministry, Defence Acquisition Council, defence policy on acquiring arms, public private partnership defence, arun jaitley, jaitley DAC, DAC, India news, Indian Express
Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

Former Union finance minister and ex-DDCA chief Arun Jaitley passed away at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on August 9 after complaining of breathlessness and restlessness.

A politician at heart and a sports administrator in practice, Arun Jaitley had decided to stay away from the political corridors after being diagnosed with kidney ailments. He served the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) as president between 1999-2013. He has also been associated with the BCCI. Now closely associated with the sports fraternity, condolences have started pouring in for Jaitley.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android