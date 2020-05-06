Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Sports stars lockdown live: How are superstars interacting on social media today

Sports stars lockdown live: Find out how sports stars are coping with the Covid-19 lockdown today.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 6, 2020 6:04:56 pm
sports news live, live news, sports live news, lockdown news, sports latest news today, sports news latest, sports stars, types of sports, sports news cricket, sports, latest sports news today, sports cricket, cricket trends, sports instagram, sports twitter, sports facebook, sports news today, football, football news, football latest news, sports games, sportsman, cricket news, cricket, tennis, football latest news Sports stars lockdown live: With no live-action, sports stars are quite active on social media.

Sports stars lockdown live: The growing impact of the coronavirus has shuttered the sports world for the foreseeable future and the chances of the events restarting soon remains a distant dream. The chances of La Liga and Bundesliga to kick-off soon remain strong, but fans are surely missing out on the other sporting events, with no concrete announcement coming from the Premier League or UEFA.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all this, a new trend has emerged. One that has kept athletes, fans and even those covering the game engaged. Many sportspersons around the world have stepped up their social media game ( on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), reaching out to their followers not just about their personal routines but turning interviewers as well. Scroll down for all the updates on Wednesday-

Live Blog

Sports stars in lockdown: LIVE UPDATES 

18:04 (IST)06 May 2020
Snakes and Ladders

Gautam Gambhir teaches sportsmanship spirit to his little ones in his own unique way!

18:03 (IST)06 May 2020
Rohit Sharma's New Addition

Sharing a photo of a rhinoceros and a baby rhino on his Instagram story, Rohit wrote "Celebrating the new addition to the Indian rhino family at Manas National Park."

5li6ipjo

17:39 (IST)06 May 2020
RIP Bruno!

Virat Kohli pens an emotional message for Bruno after the latter passed away.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

17:38 (IST)06 May 2020
Chahal is delighted to see Dhoni

The fact that he yelled “thala”!!!

17:36 (IST)06 May 2020
MS Dhoni spotted

MS Dhoni as he is not an ardent user of social media. But, his wife keeps his husband’s fans updated

17:35 (IST)06 May 2020
Hello and Welcome

So in case, you were wondering what are your favourite sport stars up to, the indianexpress.com will bring you all their latest updates from across the globe. Stay tuned for all the news and updates.

sports news live, live news, sports live news, lockdown news, sports latest news today, sports news latest, sports stars, types of sports, sports news cricket, sports, latest sports news today, sports cricket, cricket trends, sports instagram, sports twitter, sports facebook, sports news today, football, football news, football latest news, sports games, sportsman, cricket news, cricket, tennis, football latest news Sports stars lockdown live: AP Photo

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd