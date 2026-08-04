15-year-old Craime becomes youngest Esports World Champion in Street Fighter 6

15 year old Jaime 'Craime' Bustos became the youngest Esports World champion of all time by claiming the Street Fighter 6 title at EWC 2026 in Paris. (Special Arrangement)

Age proved to be just a number at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris, where 15-year-old Chilean prodigy Jaime “Craime” Bustos etched his name in the record books as the youngest champion in tournament history.

Competing in the Street Fighter 6 tournament, the 15-year-old, who was 15 years, two months, and 25 days old at the time of his victory, defeated Japan’s veteran player Hibiki 5-2 in the grand final. Craime lost the opening round but recovered strongly to dominate the rest of the series. His path to glory was equally impressive as he suffered just one defeat in the group stage before outclassing EVO 2026 champion MenaRD and EVO Japan 2026 champion Yamaguchi in the knockout rounds.