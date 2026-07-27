Could Protistha Samanta have scored high with low-difficulty vaults in the final

No. Indian's 7th-place finish was the best she possibly could have achieved given the existing D-values of her two attempts

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readMumbaiJul 27, 2026 11:20 PM IST
India's Protistha Samanta competes on the floor exercise during the women's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (AP)India's Protistha Samanta competes on the floor exercise during the women's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Protistha Samanta could not be faulted for how she performed in the CWG Artistic Gymnastics Vault final. On her two attempts with Difficulty values (D Score) of 4.4 and 4.0, the Indian finished with an average of 12.833.

She had started 7th out of 8 gymnasts. She finished 7th, albeit Apparatus Finals tend to be scrutinised more than Qualification rounds by judges, and she scored lower than her Q score of 13.025. That incidentally was her career-best. So why was she never in medal contention?

The gold went to Canadian sensation Lia Monica Fontaine. Avg score: 14.000. Lia’s vaults carried a starting Difficulty value of 5.0 and 4.8. Should she pull off a decent execution, 9.8 points were assured as D-Score. Protistha, on the other hand, was working with an 8.4 start, a full point less than the gold medallist.

“Let’s be very clear. For her Difficulty levels, Protistha did extremely well to reach the final,” says former CWG medallist Ashish Kumar. “Even in the final, where scoring gets stricter than qualification, she didn’t have any major deductions. Just a small step in landing. She did well. We can’t expect more.”

The answer is in the arithmetic, not the artistic.

Consider the start values of the finalists who finished above Protistha. Silver medallist Abigail Martin (England, 13.799) – Combined D value of 9.8; Bronze winner Abigail Roper (Wales, 13.433) – 9; Emily Roper (Wales) – 9; Courtney McGregor (New Zealand) – 8.8; Georgia Godwin (Australia) – 8.8.

The only gymnast to finish below the Indian was England’s Ruby Stacey – D value of 8, 0.4 less than Protistha. She averaged 12.

“I would go so far as to say, Protistha did better than anyone with those start values,” Ashish says.

Story continues below this ad

Admirable effort

On her first, a Tsukahara layout full, her half-turn block came a little earlier on the vault before the back twist. The bent hunched landing cost her precious execution decimals. The feet were also split off the board and there was no pointy precision. But 12.700 (8.300 + 4.4) wasn’t a bad score.

Also Read | From Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Dil To Pagal Hai, Bollywood comes to CWG gym floor

The second vault was far more impressive. A Handspring front, a low difficulty on 4.0. But the landing was near-perfect on the metrics of judging. Just a small step. Straight legs – for a pike, good elevation off the board; the shape in the parabola looked good even if the knee jutted in form slightly. Marked at 8.66 on Execution, Protistha picked the 0.2 bonus for variety as well.

All of India’s gymnastics medals from 2010 and 2014 came because Ashish and Dipa Karmakar consciously chose high-difficulty routines. Ashish, in fact, had the highest D scores in the field even at the Asian Games.

“Protistha has maxed her Execution. The only way to get into the medal zone is to increase D values. It’s a long process. But she’s strong and very good at vault,” Ashish says. The learning phase and drills can take several months, he warns.

Story continues below this ad

On the Tsukahara, Protistha will need to upgrade from 360 to 720, i.e. add an entire second rotation on the stretch twist.

“That D level is good enough for CWG. Competitive,” Ashish says. On the front pike second vault, he suggests adding half a turn, at least.

Going from 360 to 540 is equally challenging.

“It’s a blind landing where you are facing one way with the body moving in the opposite direction. That takes a lot of practice too.”

Gymnastics is demanding, and even half a turn requires biomechanically altering a lot of the movements.

Story continues below this ad

“She can do it. But the D Score can’t be more than 0.1, 0.2 less than other top contenders. Making the finals was good here,” Ashish ends.

VAULT FINAL STANDINGS:

1. Lia Monica Fontaine, Canada, 14.000

2. Abigail Martin, England, 13.799

3. Abigail Roper, Wales, 13.433

4. Emily Roper, Wales, 13.283

5. Courtney McGregor, New Zealand, 13.183

6. Georgia Godwin, Australia, 13.116

7. Protistha Samanta, India, 12.883

8. Ruby Stacey, England, 12.000

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments