Could Hyrox become an Olympic and Paralympic sport?

Fitness racing organiser HYROX joined hands with World Triathlon (the global governing body of triathlons) on Wednesday in a partnership that could see hybrid racing at the Olympic and Paralympic.

The agreement establishes Hybrid Racing as a recognised discipline within the World Triathlon family, and HYROX as the operator of the Official World, Continental and National Championships for elite athletes of Hybrid Racing.

What is hybrid racing?

Hybrid Racing combines running with functional fitness workouts and will be contested across three formats: Ultimate, which mirrors the existing HYROX competition format; Fast, a shorter and higher-intensity version; and Ultra, an extended, endurance-based format. All three will be sanctioned and governed by World Triathlon and developed jointly with HYROX.