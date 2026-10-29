Could Hyrox become an Olympic and Paralympic sport?

Fitness racing organiser HYROX joined hands with World Triathlon (the global governing body of triathlons) on Wednesday in a partnership that could see hybrid racing at the Olympic and Paralympic.
The agreement establishes Hybrid Racing as a recognised discipline within the World Triathlon family, and HYROX as the operator of the Official World, Continental and National Championships for elite athletes of Hybrid Racing.
What is hybrid racing?
Hybrid Racing combines running with functional fitness workouts and will be contested across three formats: Ultimate, which mirrors the existing HYROX competition format; Fast, a shorter and higher-intensity version; and Ultra, an extended, endurance-based format. All three will be sanctioned and governed by World Triathlon and developed jointly with HYROX.
World Triathlon’s National Federations will play a central role in the new ecosystem, having the opportunity to organise Hybrid Racing events across all three formats, including National Championships for Age Group athletes. What this means is that World Triathlon’s national federations will be able to organise hybrid racing events and age-group national championships, expanding the sport’s reach through its global network.
“Hybrid Racing is a natural evolution for our movement, and this partnership will not only accelerate the growth of World Triathlon on the global stage, it will open genuine new opportunities for every one of our National Federations to grow participation, engage new audiences, and strengthen our sport at every level. This is exactly the kind of forward-looking collaboration our members deserve,” said World Triathlon President, Antonio F Arimany.
Christian Toetzke, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HYROX added, “From the very beginning, our goal was to build a standardized, global sport that could earn a place on the world’s biggest athletic stage. Partnering with World Triathlon is a monumental step toward that vision. By formally establishing Hybrid Racing within the World Triathlon family, we are creating an official framework, from National and Continental Championships to Multi-Sport Games, forging a path and paving the way towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Hybrid Racing is no longer just a global fitness movement, it is officially on the road to the Olympics.”