The cruise ship is considered a sustainability measure, and pioneering in the history of Asian Games. But amongst the most fancy of budgeted accommodations at the Aichi Nagoya Games is the ‘floating (Games) village’ facility on the Costa Serena cruise ship.

When JTB’s Nagoya Business Division reportedly negotiated the contract to charter the ship worth 4.5 billion yen (nearly USD 30 million) with the Italian company, it was flaunted as a cost that’s considerably lower than what it would take to construction living units or apartments by a host city for a burgeoning flow of athletes. While Japan insists there will be room for all, and OCA members like India have requested for static accommodation, the Costa Serena will sail into and remain docked at the Kinjo Pier in Nagoya Port on September 15 for the September 19 – October 4 Games.

Chunichi Shimbun had reported that around 4,000 athletes and other guests will be put up at Costa Serena, while another 2,400 will be accommodated in nearby temporary housing including container units and hotels.

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The Cruise Industry News had reported that the charter was part of a request from the Olympic Council of Asia. It was reportedly inspired by organizers renting out cruise ships as accommodation at the 2019 Napoli Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy. The Costa Victoria and the MSC Lirica had hosted over 4,000 delegates from over 70 countries for an 11-day stay back then, and in 2024 Japan bought into the idea for their next Asiad – a first for the jumbo Continentals.

How old is Costa Serena?

The ship’s original design was led by architect Jose Farcus, though it underwent a 200-million-euro fleet revitalization program in 2025, helped by the Chinese, according to Cruise Industry News.

While it has subsequently sailed in Asia, the images on its official website point to a ‘pop art’ infusion of colour to a liner that was originally inspired by Greek Mythology and gods of Olympus. “New shapes and forms were added to reinterpret the inspiration of original theme Olympus, in a modern way,” a company press release had previously claimed.

The ship has 557 balcony cabins, 8 restaurants and 10 bars originally across 14 floors or decks. Sea balcony cabins seem precious real estate, while sea view cabins are closed but with a well, view. A Wellness floor has been part of the original offering, with sea view technogym and a thalassotherapy pool.

A vibrant new food court, with the debut of new specialty restaurants, was on the list of refurbishments, while 4 swim pools, a running track with ocean-side view and addition of Archipelago, which offers menus created by three Michelin-starred chefs, Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León, and is decked out in bronze installations of pop art sculptures. Pizzeria Pummid’Oro and Sushino@Costa were part of the original offerings. However, while serving as a Games Village, the offerings are expected to be majorly pared down.

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The official brochures boast of SpaceX Starlink broadband connectivity for wifi internet.

Costa Serena has been on the move from Far East to Hong Kong to destinations in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, including destinations in the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand and Vietnam.

After the Asian Games, the ship will reorient to the Western Hemisphere headed for a 65-day cruise to Argentina. It will replace the Costa Fortuna, which was sold to Margaritaville at Sea earlier this year in 2027, as per confirmed Cruise tea.

The obvious concern as emergency is typhoons in peak typhoon season. Organisers maintain that precise forecasts for typhoons are available a week in advance and contingency measures (not disclosed) are considered.

The hotel ship will be welcomed in Nagoya Omotenashi (hospitality) fashion with Samurai Team performances and tailor drums display, as per OCA Asia. 500 spectators will be chosen through applications to join the celebrations and make up the crowd on September 15 but with strict instructions that they would not be permitted to board the cruise ship.