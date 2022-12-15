scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Controversy after Mary Kom’s husband questions looks of boxer’s statue

Two days back, before the matter came to the fore, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on his official Facebook page said that the Park "is all set for inauguration. Everyone can now witness the statues of our legendary Olympians, the pride of our Nation."

mary komMary Kom is six times World Women's Boxing Champion and 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medalist. (FILE)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ace boxer Mary Kom’s husband Onler Karong has sparked a controversy after he expressed dissatisfaction over the looks of a statue of his wife, which was recently erected at a park .

Nineteen statues of the state’s Olympians, including that of Mary Kom, were recently installed at Manipur Olympic Park. Onler Karong, in an interview with a local newspaper, claimed that the statue which was erected there does not look like his wife, six times World Women’s Boxing Champion and 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medalist. Onler Karong or Mary Kom could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

However, while talking to PTI, her brother Jimmy Kom claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) assured him that the statue will be replaced before the inauguration of the park, the date of which is yet to be fixed.

When contacted, officials of the CMO told PTI that they will not speak about the issue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

“It is his (Onler) personal opinion,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy said his sister returned home from a tour and got to know about the development only on Wednesday, he said.

“There is a concern that Onler’s statement might be misinterpreted as the statues were installed to honor our state’s athletes,” Jimmy said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Two days back, before the matter came to the fore, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on his official Facebook page said that the Park “is all set for inauguration. Everyone can now witness the statues of our legendary Olympians, the pride of our Nation.”

Advertisement

“The Manipur Olympian Park was constructed in honor of our Olympians from Manipur who have brought laurels for the Nation. Not only will this place become a major tourist attraction but also inspire the youths to achieve greater heights in life,” he said in a separate post.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:36:06 pm
Next Story

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system is created, Kiren Rijiju says in Rajya Sabha

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
close