Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Conor McGregor hit by motorist while biking, apparently unharmed

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," McGregor wrote on Instagram.

mcgregorConor McGregor (File Photo/AFP)
UFC star Conor McGregor said Friday that he was struck by a car while riding his bike in his native Ireland.

McGregor posted videos of himself in the road to Instagram after the incident. He was heard saying, “I could have been dead there,” while the car’s driver was apologizing.

He later deleted the posts.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

McGregor has been in the news for a litany of reasons this week. A woman accused McGregor of assault on his yacht last July, prompting investigations in both Ireland and Spain. She told police McGregor “would have killed” her had she not jumped off his yacht to escape. McGregor denies the allegation.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion also said that the UFC has asked him to be a coach on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and he has yet to say whether he will agree to return to the reality show.

McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor broke his leg in the bout and has been rehabbing ever since. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has said he expects McGregor to fight in 2023.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 08:11 IST
