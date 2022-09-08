scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Confident of winning World C’ship gold, says wrestler Ravi Dahiya

"My only aim in life as a sports person is to bring laurels to my country and my immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games," Dahiya said.

He is currently training in Russia to prepare for the World Championships, which will begin in Belgrade from September 10.

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya has now set his sights on winning gold medals at the upcoming World Championships and the postponed Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China next year.

He is currently training in Russia to prepare for the World Championships, which will begin in Belgrade from September 10.

“My only aim in life as a sports person is to bring laurels to my country and my immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games,” Dahiya, who won the gold medal in the 57kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, said in a release.

The 24-year-old Indian left for Russia last month with his coach Arun Kumar and has been training with the Russian wrestlers and coaches at the academy in Vladikavkaz, the same place where Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov trains. The Indian has put in some invaluable training time at the academy and is raring to face the upcoming challenges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

“For me, the high expectations of my fans is actually their love and support towards me and only motivates me to do better. There is no pressure on me to perform,” said Dahiya, who had claimed a bronze medal in the last World Championships in 2019

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 07:35:24 pm
Next Story

Janet Jackson front row at Christian Siriano’s glam fashion week show

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low
NEET UG Result

Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket to qualify for Asia Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 08: Latest News