Compound Interest: Can India upstage Korea and Taiwan for mixed team gold?

The most recognised face of India's Compound Archery has won two World's silvers and many World Cup medals in mixed team; but the Asiad gold will be her most coveted with its Olympics quota tag.

Written by: Nitin Sharma
4 min readSep 17, 2026 08:38 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: The mixed team Compound Archery gold offers a quota place for the LA Olympics. (World Archery)Asian Games 2026: The mixed team Compound Archery gold offers a quota place for the LA Olympics. (World Archery)
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Korean male compound archer Kim Jong-ho was an absolute beast of the Mixed Team event at Archery World Championships — winning four back to back world titles with different partners till 2019. India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam doesn’t have a gold at the World’s, but two mixed team silvers at 2021 and most recently at the 2025 edition, make her one of Compound Archery’s most dependable athletes at the all-important Asian Games.

For all her previous glory, the consistent medals that define her longevity and the individual genius, will pale in comparison to what’s at stake at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games. The mixed team gold offers a quota place for the LA Olympics. Vennam won the mixed gold alongwith Ojas Deotale in a three gold haul at Hangzhou Asiad, and a repeat of the paired title will make XD gold more precious than others.

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“There will be extra motivation to seal a quota place. While we train hard with same passion and intensity as always, people’s perception changes with this,” Vennam explained to The Indian Express. “There’s also motivation that India mixed teams are strong and we have proved it since a long time. And that’ll be the case in future too. Olympics event is new for us but it’s same mentality as well as training. Rest of countries are also looking to better in both men and women sections to find balance in mixed events,” she adds.

The catch with Mixed Team is that the gold will hinge only halfway on Vennam — the male archers, World No 15 Kushal Dalal, No 22 Sahil Jadhav or No 92 Ganesh Thirumani will have to match Vennam’s precision and steely nerves – and that’s where we deal in unknowns.

Vennam has three World’s medals from 8 editions – 2 silver, 1 bronze. Her partnership with Rishabh Yadav fetched her one of those silvers in 2025 where they had managed to beat Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Cheng-wei and Huang I-iou – one of the main gold contenders at Nagoya.

She has 11 World Cup stage medals, but she realises the different dynamic of mixed where the partner is equally crucial. Also, a giant part of Mixed Team is time management – with a combined shooting window allotted. “One member can take extra time sometime and then the other has to shoot within what’s left. And the same can happen in scoring. One member can have a bad shot and the other helps the team recover. But the focus is on believing your process and giving your best,” Vennam says.

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India currently tops among Asians in world rankings at 4th behind Netherlands, USA and Denmark. Only four Asians are in the world’s top 20 mixed teams: Chinese Taipei at 8th, Korea at 9th and Kazakhstan at 11th spot. But Korea, the most dominant Recurve nation, can hardly be dismissed given the high stakes of an Olympic spot.

Korea dropped So Chae-won, the successful partner of Kim Jong-ho after they lost the 2025 World championship
quarters at home in Gwangju to the Taiwanese. They went by form including World University Games bronze medallist Park Yerin, besides two-time World Cup medallist Choi Sun Gyu and  2025 World Championships bronze medallist Choi Yong-hee, even as Kim Jong-ho, looms large.

“India, Chinese Taipei and Korea are the countries which have strong male and female archers. In practice, we make all the three women archers train with all three men archers rotating the sequence and it helps in different pairings. Lately, Kazakhstan and China too have been doing well apart from Malaysia in mixed team format,” says coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja.

World Championships quarter-finalists Andrey TyunTyun and Roxanna Yunussova of Kazakhstan (1398),  World Cup mixed team bronze medallists and Fatin Nurfateh and Mohammad Juwaidi Maliki of Malaysia are also in the mix.

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Vennam has been staggeringly consistent in individuals, but the mixed team gold when it truly matters, is what makes the Nagoya fortnight the biggest challenge of her career.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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