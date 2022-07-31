scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Yogeshwar Singh finishes 15th in all-around final Birmingham

The Haryana gymnast, who had participated in three World Championships, finished with an overall score of 74.700.

By: PTI |
July 31, 2022 6:44:42 pm
Yogeshwar Singh competes in the men's Artistic Gymnastics All-Around final event during the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) (PTI)

Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finished 15th in the men’s all-around final artistic gymnastics event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Haryana gymnast, who had participated in three World Championships, finished with an overall score of 74.700.

England’s Jack Jarman won the gold with a total score of 83.450, while the silver and bronze medal was bagged by England’s James Hall and Marios Georgiou, who had an overall score of 82.900 and 81.750 respectively.

Yogeshwar was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out.

