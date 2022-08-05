scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Sudhir bags gold in para powerlifting, Sreeshankar wins silver in men’s long jump, Rohit Tokas secures India’s seventh medal in boxing

India’s Sudhir bags the top spot in the men’s heavyweight event in the men's para powerlifting. Murali Sreeshankar wins a historic silver medal. Rohit Tokas reaches 67kg semis to confirm India’s seventh medal in boxing.

Updated: August 5, 2022 8:13:18 am
(from left) Sudhir win India's first ever Para-Powerlifting gold in the CWG; M Sreeshankar bags a historic silver in men's lomg jump; Rohit Tokas reacts after winning the match. (AP & PTI)

India’s Sudhir won the gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event,in what was the last event of the day (late at night) at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India’s para sports medal account in the ongoing Birmingham Games.

Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

Sudhir, who haols from Sonipat, Haryana was contracted polio at the age of four. He didn’t let his disability get in the way of his determination. He had a lifelong interest in sports, which led to his interest in weight lifting. He began his sporting career in 2013 and clinched a gold medal in his first nationals in 2016. He made his international debut in 2018 at the Asian Para Games 2018 and clinched the bronze medal. Unfortunately, his father passed away the same day he won the medal. He graduated with a BA in Sanskrit from MDU Rohtak. He is currently working as a Senior Coach (Weightlifting) for the Government of Haryana.

He was also named “Strong Man of India” at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships in 2018.

Historic silver for Sreeshankar

M Sreeshankar wins a historic silver medal. Becomes the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s long jump event in the CWG history.

Sreeshankar’s silver was the best among Indian male long jumpers in the CWG. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 edition. Among women, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 edition in Delhi, while legendary Anju Bobby George bagged a bronze in 2002.

The 23-year-old national record holder soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a closely-contested men’s long jump final.

Sreeshankar had gone into CWG as gold medal favourite on the basis of his season’s and personal best of 8.36m, which had put him in joint second ranking in the world this season. But he struggled in his first four jumps regarding his landing on the foot board. He was outside the medal contention at the end of the fourth round as he was at sixth place at that stage but his fifth attempt of 8.08m took him to the second place.

Nairn also had the best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than 7.84m of Sreeshankar. Under rules, if two jumpers are tied on same distance, the one who has a better second best effort will be ranked ahead.
Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze. The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Tokas assures another medal in boxing

Rohit Tokas reaches 67kg semifinals to confirm India’s seventh medal in boxing.

Rohit Tokas, who turned 29 on August 1, notched up a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata’afa-Ikinofo of Niue.

Tokas attacked from the word go he barely let Xavier land any punch and also tops it up with a dominant finish in the opening round.

He started dictating the proceedings in the second round as well. The boxer from Niue was no competition to India, who was far superior technically. He even let his guard down in the second round and invited Xavier to attack, but in vain for the latter.

Tokas won the bout by 5:0 unanimously.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:02:26 am

