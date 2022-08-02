While You Were Asleep: Srihari finishes fifth in 50m backstroke, cyclist Meenakshi suffers crash, India’s men’s TT team storm into final

Srihari Nataraj finished fifth in the men’s 50m backstroke event, while Sajan Prakash’s campaign ended after he failed to make it to the finals of the men’s 100m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games.

Srihari clocked 25.23s in the final. The Indian swimmer had finished seventh in the 100m backstroke finals. Nataraj still has one more event left, the 200m backstroke.

Prakash, on the other hand, couldn’t capitalise on a second chance at making the final of the 100m butterfly as he finished last in the 16-swimmer semifinals with a time of 54.24s. With this, Prakash’s campaign at the CWG ended. He had also failed to make the finals of his other two events — 50m and 200m butterfly.

Para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav (31.30s) and Niranjan Mukundan (32.55s) finished fifth and seventh, respectively in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 final.

Table Tennis: India beat Nigeria 3-0 in the semifinals

Sharath Kamal stunned world number 15 Aruna Quadri as defending champions India defeated Nigeria 3-0 to make another final at the Commonwealth Games.

FINAL BOUND! 🏓 Our Men's #TableTennis team have made it to the final of #CWG2022 following a hard-fought 3-0 win against Nigeria in Semis 🔥@HarmeetDesai /@sathiyantt (MD), @sharathkamal1 (MS) & Sathiyan (MS) have sealed the victory for 🇮🇳 Up against 🇸🇬 in FINAL on 3rd Aug pic.twitter.com/5ioyX781vQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the opening doubles tie against Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun Bode in straight games to set the tone for the tie.

India’s Sharath Kamal in action against world number 15 Aruna Quadri. (SAI Media) India’s Sharath Kamal in action against world number 15 Aruna Quadri. (SAI Media)

Sharath,40, won the crucial second singles match against Quadri to provide a big advantage to India. The final scoreline read 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 15-13 in favour of the Indian.

Sathiyan then battled past Omotayo 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 to complete a fine victory.

Cycling: Meenakshi suffers crash, run over by rival

Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one Bryony Botha of New Zealand in the women’s 10km scratch race.

The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend. New Zealand’s Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike.

Soon after the accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England’s Matt Walls fell from his bike.

Boxing: Ashish Kumar storms into QFs

India’s light heavyweight boxer Ashish Kumar (80kg) produced a dominating show to also move to the last eight with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue. Ashish Kumar joined fellow boxers Amit Panghal (51kg) and Mohammad Hussamudin, who have made it to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 wins.

Ashish Kumar in action against Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue. (SAI Media) Ashish Kumar in action against Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue. (SAI Media)

Kumar, a 28-year-old boxer, who hails from Sundar Nagar, Himachal Pradesh is playing in his first Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds. In the last edition in Gold Coast, he had clinched a silver.

He will face 20-year-old Lennon Mulligan of Scotland.

Hussamudin was at his counter-attacking best as he landed sharp punches while dancing across the ring. He will fancy his chances of a second CWG medal as he faces Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarterfinals.