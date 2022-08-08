While You Were Asleep: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold, Sagar Ahlawat settles for silver in boxing, shuttlers Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals

Updated: August 8, 2022 7:55:50 am
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the gold with a sensational fifth round throw of 90.18m, also a Commonwealth Games record, relegating two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to silver with a mark of 88.64 and Kenya’s Julius Yego into bronze.
Nadeem became the second Asian and 23rd in the world to have thrown the javelin past 90m. Chinese Taipei’s Chao-Tsun Cheng was the first Asian to achieve the feat with a throw of 91.36m in 2017.
What a superb performance from Arshad Nadeem!
He earns Pakistan their first track and field Gold after 60 years 🥇🥇, setting precedence with a new Games record.
Congratulations @NOCPakistan 👏🏾#CommonwealthGames2022 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/6H5YlKxeLg
— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 7, 2022
Nadeem bettered his personal best thrice over the course of the final. His personal best before this was 86.38m. Nadeem became first Pakistani track & field gold medallist at the CWG in 60 years.
Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi.
Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022.
You made the nation proud. 🌟🏆🙌#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/sJ0jQGOqnY
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 7, 2022
India’s DP Manu (82.28m) and Rohit Yadav (82.22m) failed to reach the podium.
Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeeto gai Arshad. Pakistan ki shaan. May u win many more medals for Pakistan and may u get all the respect and facilities u deserve. InshAllah Olympics ka medal bhi aye ga. #ArshadNadeem #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Z750eczDca
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 7, 2022
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra missed the competition because of an injury sustained while earning a silver at the world championships last month.
Boxing: Sagar claims silver
Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat had to content with a silver medal after he lost by an unanimous 0-5 verdict against England’s Delicious Orie in the men’s over 92kg (super heavy weight) category.
Sagar started positively in the first round but Orie completely dominated the next two as the Indian started to tire out.
The Englishman took full advantage of that and landed big punches, hooks and jabs on Sagar, who started to bleed in the last round after getting a cut over his left eye.
The Indian boxing cintingent will return with seven medals — three gold, one silver and three bronze — from Birmingham, two less than the previous edition.
Badminton: Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals
Kidambi Srikanth and young women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in the badminton competition of the Commonwealth Games.
Srikanth prevailed over Singapore’s world number 87 Jia Heng Teh 21-15 21-18 to claim a bronze medal to go with the silver that he had won four years ago in Gold Coast.
In the following bronze medal playoff, Treesa and Gayatri registered a 21-15 21-18 win over world number 159 Australian pair of Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville to finish third on the podium in their first major event together as a combination.
India are also assured of at least two more medals with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and debutant Lakshya Sen notching up contrasting wins in the semifinal stage to stay on course for maiden gold medals at the Games.
Shivani Naik is trotting around Brummie land in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. As the Brummies say, her features are ‘bosting’ (brilliant!). As ever, some incredible stories are pouring in from the lives of inspirational athletes to how they do what they do in their sport. Did you know how a girl born in China landed up in Canada to become a gold medallist? Or the hysteria around Mirabai Chanu at the Games. Watch the CWG drama unfold through Shivani’s eyes and wisdom by clicking here.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, in Chennai, wizards of Chess from all over the world have gathered for the Chess Olympiad. From Magnus Carlsen, who walked in like a deity, to hometown’s love R Praggnanandhaa, everyone is there. Also present is our own Sandip G, weaving poetic-prose with insights on some amazing life stories of players and tactical game play. He doesn’t miss a beat, so that you don’t miss the significance of any move. Please click here for Sandip G’s stories.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold, Sagar Ahlawat settles for silver in boxing, shuttlers Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals
Rajasthan reports 600 fresh Covid-19 cases
Shreyas Iyer, spinners complete 4-1 Windies rout as India win final game by 88 runs
Rajasthan: Four die as cars collide on NH 11 in Bikaner
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu
Kishore shines in Covelong Classic surfing meet, wins international open, under-16 titles
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
In a first, US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Shuttle bus delayed, SpiceJet flyers start walking on tarmac: DGCA to probe
58 Pilots Course of IAF to celebrate Platinum Jubilee of earning wings
Kin of 41 farmers who died in kisan stir get compensation