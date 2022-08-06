While You Were Asleep: Hima fails to qualify for women’s 200m final, India beat England to enter final in men’s lawn bowls, Pallikal-Ghosal book semis berth

Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women’s 200m at the Commonwealth Games. She finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.

There are three semifinal heats in the women’s 200m with the top two in each and the next two fastest advancing to the final. Hima had qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s on Thursday.

It was a photo finish between Hima and Conolly of Australia in the semi-final Heat 2 as the young sprinter looked happy with her showing only to realise she had missed automatic qualification and eventually a place in the final.

Namibia’s Christine Mboma and Australia’s Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat.

Jamaican great Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has five Olympic Gold medals, clocked 22.63, the best timing in the semifinal.

Lawn Bowls: India beat England

India are assured of another medal from lawn bowls at the Commonwealth games after the men’s fours team made its way into the final.

The men’s quartet of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.

The women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

After the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women’s fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday, now it would be the turn of men’s team to follow their women counterparts.

Squash: Pallikal-Ghosal in semis

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semifinals of mixed doubles event in squash. The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals.

#Squash Update Indian Mixed duo @SauravGhosal / @DipikaPallikal reach the XD SEMIS after defeating Australia 2-0 in the QF Score: 11-9, 11-5 They will next take on New Zealand's King/ Coll in the Semis All the best 👍 #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Aw73HJ6E3J — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

Ghosal had claimed India’s first ever singles CWG medal in squash when he won a bronze on Wednesday.

Velavan Senthil Kumar and Abhay Singh also had a good day in office as they scripted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Scotland’s Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne to advance to the quarterfinals of men’s doubles event.

The Indian duo beat the Scottish pair 8-11 11-10 11-8 in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Joshana Chinappa and Dipika lost 0-2 to Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi of Malaysia in women’s doubles.