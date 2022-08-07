While You Were Asleep: Bhavina Patel wins gold in para TT, Sagar to fight for gold in boxing, shuttlers Sen, Sindhu, Srikanth make it to semis

Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games.

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, defeated 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show in Birmingham.

Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women’s singles class 3-5. She defeated England’s Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men’s singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

Indian shuttlers in semis

Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth entered the badminton singles semifinals. Sen beat Mauritius’ Julien Georges Paul 21-12 21-11 after Sindhu and Srikanth struggled past Malaysia’s Goh Wei Jin and England’s Toby Penty in women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals to stay on course.

Sindhu registered a come-from-behind 19-21 21-14 21-18 win over Goh. Srikanth, too, was far from convincing during his 21-19 21-17 win over the left-handed Penty, ranked 54th in the world.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a silver in 2018, also moved into the semifinals as did the young women’s combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked 7th in the world, prevailed 21-19 21-11 over Australia’s Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang, while Gayatri and Treesa beat Jamaica’s Katherine Jam and Tahila Richarson 21-8 21-6 in another lop-sided contest.

Boxing: Sagar advances into final

Sagar Ahalwat, who is making his India debut, put up a power-packed performance to win by 5-0 verdict against Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Onyekwere to reach the gold medal contest in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old pugilist from Dhandlan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar is donning the Indian colours for the first time. Sagar began training at the Jhajjar’s Jawahar Bagh Stadium in 2017. He would travel a 20km distance on his bike to the stadium; however his training was irregular as he had to help his father in the farm sometime.

In the Commonwealth Games trials, Sagar had defeated his idol Satish Kumar and then went on to beat national champion Narender to book his ticket for Birmingham.

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas and Sagar Ahlawat are four Indian boxers who entered the finals.

Nikhat stormed into the final of women’s 50kg after outclassing England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0. Panghal (51kg), too, displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive CWG final. Nitu, on the other hand, prevailed over Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.