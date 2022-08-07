While You Were Asleep: Bhavina Patel wins gold in para TT, Sagar to fight for gold in boxing, shuttlers Sen, Sindhu, Srikanth make it to semis

Updated: August 7, 2022 8:31:46 am
Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games.
The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, defeated 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show in Birmingham.
Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women’s singles class 3-5. She defeated England’s Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.
Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men’s singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.
Indian shuttlers in semis
Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth entered the badminton singles semifinals. Sen beat Mauritius’ Julien Georges Paul 21-12 21-11 after Sindhu and Srikanth struggled past Malaysia’s Goh Wei Jin and England’s Toby Penty in women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals to stay on course.
INTO THE LAST 4️⃣! ⚔️🔥@lakshya_sen puts up a sublime performance to cement his place in the semifinals! 🦾👏
Way to go, champ! 👏👏@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #Commonwealthgames #B2022 #CWG2022 #Badminton @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/Hbs8X8SD2M
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 6, 2022
Sindhu registered a come-from-behind 19-21 21-14 21-18 win over Goh. Srikanth, too, was far from convincing during his 21-19 21-17 win over the left-handed Penty, ranked 54th in the world.
The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a silver in 2018, also moved into the semifinals as did the young women’s combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
THROUGH TO SEMIS! 🔥✅@satwiksairaj/@Shettychirag04 put up a dominant performance to book their place in the LAST 4 with a straight games win in QF. 💪👏@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 #IndiaPhirKaregaSmash#B2022 #CWG2022 #Badminton #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/l4gfOnBuSM
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 6, 2022
Satwik and Chirag, ranked 7th in the world, prevailed 21-19 21-11 over Australia’s Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang, while Gayatri and Treesa beat Jamaica’s Katherine Jam and Tahila Richarson 21-8 21-6 in another lop-sided contest.
Boxing: Sagar advances into final
Sagar Ahalwat, who is making his India debut, put up a power-packed performance to win by 5-0 verdict against Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Onyekwere to reach the gold medal contest in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old pugilist from Dhandlan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar is donning the Indian colours for the first time. Sagar began training at the Jhajjar’s Jawahar Bagh Stadium in 2017. He would travel a 20km distance on his bike to the stadium; however his training was irregular as he had to help his father in the farm sometime.
SAGAR BOOKS FINALS TICKET 🎫
What a performance from the 🇮🇳 pugilist to outclass his opponent with an unanimous 5:0 win.
Let’s go for Gold! @AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m @birminghamcg22 #Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/VpKIFtiReO
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 6, 2022
In the Commonwealth Games trials, Sagar had defeated his idol Satish Kumar and then went on to beat national champion Narender to book his ticket for Birmingham.
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas and Sagar Ahlawat are four Indian boxers who entered the finals.
Subscriber Only Stories
Nikhat stormed into the final of women’s 50kg after outclassing England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0. Panghal (51kg), too, displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive CWG final. Nitu, on the other hand, prevailed over Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case
Explained: How India’s newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country’s space sector
Rajasthan: Constable hit by speeding car, dies
While You Were Asleep: Bhavina Patel wins gold in para TT, Sagar to fight for gold in boxing, shuttlers Sen, Sindhu, Srikanth make it to semis
Two get death sentence for killing six of family in Rajasthan
Gurgaon: Class 9 student electrocuted while returning home from school, family alleges negligence
Jagdeep Dhankhar second leader from Rajasthan to get elected vice-president
Noida: Three minor boys booked for allegedly posting ‘morphed photo’ of girl
Rajasthan most affected with 11 districts reporting surge in lumpy skin disease cases: Union min
Madras HC levies Rs 50,000 fine on litigant over sand quarry lease
Madras HC quashes proceedings against Law students
Madras HC directs Chennai Collector to retrieve prime land from land grabbers