WFI blames it on Punam, claims lifter competed with injury

August 3, 2022 1:13:31 am
Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Punam Yadav competed despite “not being fully fit”, lashing out at the lifter after her disastrous outing at the Commonwealth Games here.
Punam was disqualified in the women’s 76kg category after failing in all her three clean and jerk attempts. The reigning CWG champion in 69kg category, however, was in silver medal winning position after snatch, where she lifted 98kg in her third attempt.
Clearly disappointed with her show, the national federation chief said that the lifter competed with an injury to her knee.
“Ek medal haath se chhut gayi — clearly she dropped one medal from the weightlifting arena,” Yadav told PTI. “That’s why initially we had held back her name. But the athlete claimed she’s fit and showed a fitness certificate issued by a doctor. There’s no way we could withhold her name as she joined the team late.
Subscriber Only Stories
“If you notice her lifts closely, she was not giving her best force while lifting the barbell from clean to jerk. The knee has to bend to get that full force. “But in her case, it was missing. It’s clear that she’s not 100 per cent and we lost out on a medal,” Yadav claimed.
Asked to clarify, a teary-eyed Punam said she was fully fit.
“Haanji, haanji — bilkul fit thi (Of course, I was fully fit). Niggles are part and parcel of a lifter’s life and I was on course. It happens, my sheer bad luck,” she said.
Targetting a third CWG medal, the 27-year-old was in the second spot after lifting 98kg in her second attempt in the snatch.
Having failed to lift 116kg in the first two attempts of clean and jerk, the Varanasi lifter finally had a clean lift but dropped it before the three judges gave the green signal.
“Usne smile kiya and main throw kar diya (One of the judges smiled and I dropped it without seeing the light),” Punam, who won a gold at Gold Coast 2018 in the 69kg category, said after her lift was recorded as “zero” by the three judges.
India have so far won seven medals — including three gold — out of 10 weight categories. The country leads the weightlifting medal standings ahead of Canada (2-1-4) on the gold medal count.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Citing DSP death, Hisar MP demands national task force to curb illegal mining
Rebel leader Uday Samant’s car attacked in Katraj
Patel’s AEPL employed key accused Hooch tragedy: Lookout notice against Sameer Patel as he misses summons
Horoscope Today, August 3, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Cong demands Sanghavi’s resignation over hooch tragedy, holds protest
CWG 2022: When Axl Rose and Arjit Singh lovers combined to give India TT Gold
Ex-MLA’s murder: Bail plea of accused in eyewitness’ killing junked
Jailed SP MLA booked in 2 more cases — assault on govt staffer and for hooch death
MLC by-elections: SP pick Kol’s nomination rejected over age criterion
Cabinet Meeting: Nod to redevelop road to Ram Temple on lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Govt announces 589 vocational schools to offer 13 new skills
First merit list for First Year Junior College admissions out today