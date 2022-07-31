scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Weightlifter Popy Hazarika finishes seventh

The lifter from Assam had a total lift of 183kg (81kg+102kg). It was the first of the six weightlifting events so far that didn't yield a medal for India.

By: PTI |
July 31, 2022 9:37:23 pm
Popy Hazarika attempts a lift during the women's 59Kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) (PTI)

Weightlifter Popy Hazarika finished a disappointing seventh in the women’s 59kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The lifter from Assam had a total lift of 183kg (81kg+102kg).

It was the first of the six weightlifting events so far that didn’t yield a medal for India.

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal of Nigeria won the gold with an effort of 206 kg (90kg+116kg).

Local favourite Jessica Gordon-Brown clinched the silver with an aggregate of 197kg (86kg+111kg) while Canadian weightlifter Tali Darsigny (87kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.

Hazarika began with a 81kg lift in snatch but couldn’t go beyond that weight as she fluffed her next two attempts in the section.

Heading to the clean and jerk, the Indian was already out of medal contention as six In the clean and jerk section also she could manage only one legal lift of 102kg. lifters had registered a better snatch round than her.

Earlier in the day, Jeremy Lalrinnunga had won a gold medal in men’s 67kg.

On Saturday, Sanket Sargar had opened India’s account at the Games with a silver with Gururaja Poojary had bagged a bronze.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu had bagged the country’s first gold.

