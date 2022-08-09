scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen throws his racquet in crowd, Ozzy Osbourne-Tony Iommi reunite to play Black Sabbath classics & Apache Indian’s power-packed performance

Here are some memorable visuals from the final day (Day 11) of the Commonwealth Games, which will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 9, 2022 8:56:52 am
Lakshya Sen throws his racquet in the crowd after the men's singles final match against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong at the Commonwealth Games 2022; Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham. (PTI & AP)

From Lakshya Sen throwing his racquet in the crowd after winning the gold medal match to the return of the band Black Sabbath to the power-packed performance of ‘Apache Indian.’ Here are some memorable visuals from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games, which will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

1. Lakshya Sen’s celebration

Lakshya Sen’s wild celebration after a pulsating gold medal match against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong was probably the most eye-catching visual of the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lakshya Sen Lakshya Sen after winning the final of the men’s singles badminton event in Birmingham on Monday. (PTI)

Sen defeated the giant-killer Malaysian, who had accounted for world champions Yew Kean Loh and Kidambi Srikanth in his previous two matches. Sen won the match by 19-21, 21-9, 21-16, and after a gruelling contest, he threw away his racquet in celebration into the crowd.

2. Return of Black Sabbath

Two of Black Sabbath’s original iron men — Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi — made a surprise reunion in their hometown to kar the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

After teasing the intro to “Iron Man” with Osbourne bellowing “I am Iron Man” backstage, the group sparked up “Paranoid.” Osbourne rose up from the stage to the deafening cheers of the stadium. His voice sounded strong as he fed off the energy, leading rounds of clapping along as fireworks burst around the venue. Iommi’s riffing and solos sounded crisp and inspired.

3. ‘Apache Indian’ set the tempo

Indian-origin Steven Kapur, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ, popularly known as ‘Apache Indian’ delivered a power-packed performance, belting out chartbusters ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, ‘Pass the Dutchie’ and ‘Red Red Wine’ to celebrate sound system culture of the city.

It was followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill, who was driven in a yellow MG, while Punjabi MC played out ‘Mundiyan To Bach Ke’ to a packed stadium, celebrating Birmingham ‘daytimers’ culture — the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 08:51:26 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 10: Latest News