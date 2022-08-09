CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen throws his racquet in crowd, Ozzy Osbourne-Tony Iommi reunite to play Black Sabbath classics & Apache Indian’s power-packed performance

From Lakshya Sen throwing his racquet in the crowd after winning the gold medal match to the return of the band Black Sabbath to the power-packed performance of ‘Apache Indian.’ Here are some memorable visuals from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games, which will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

1. Lakshya Sen’s celebration

Lakshya Sen’s wild celebration after a pulsating gold medal match against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong was probably the most eye-catching visual of the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lakshya Sen after winning the final of the men’s singles badminton event in Birmingham on Monday. (PTI) Lakshya Sen after winning the final of the men’s singles badminton event in Birmingham on Monday. (PTI)

Sen defeated the giant-killer Malaysian, who had accounted for world champions Yew Kean Loh and Kidambi Srikanth in his previous two matches. Sen won the match by 19-21, 21-9, 21-16, and after a gruelling contest, he threw away his racquet in celebration into the crowd.

2. Return of Black Sabbath

Two of Black Sabbath’s original iron men — Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi — made a surprise reunion in their hometown to kar the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

After teasing the intro to “Iron Man” with Osbourne bellowing “I am Iron Man” backstage, the group sparked up “Paranoid.” Osbourne rose up from the stage to the deafening cheers of the stadium. His voice sounded strong as he fed off the energy, leading rounds of clapping along as fireworks burst around the venue. Iommi’s riffing and solos sounded crisp and inspired.

3. ‘Apache Indian’ set the tempo

Indian-origin Steven Kapur, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ, popularly known as ‘Apache Indian’ delivered a power-packed performance, belting out chartbusters ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, ‘Pass the Dutchie’ and ‘Red Red Wine’ to celebrate sound system culture of the city.

It was followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill, who was driven in a yellow MG, while Punjabi MC played out ‘Mundiyan To Bach Ke’ to a packed stadium, celebrating Birmingham ‘daytimers’ culture — the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon.