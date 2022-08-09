CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen throws his racquet in crowd, Ozzy Osbourne-Tony Iommi reunite to play Black Sabbath classics & Apache Indian’s power-packed performance

Updated: August 9, 2022 8:56:52 am
From Lakshya Sen throwing his racquet in the crowd after winning the gold medal match to the return of the band Black Sabbath to the power-packed performance of ‘Apache Indian.’ Here are some memorable visuals from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games, which will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.
1. Lakshya Sen’s celebration
Lakshya Sen’s wild celebration after a pulsating gold medal match against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong was probably the most eye-catching visual of the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Sen defeated the giant-killer Malaysian, who had accounted for world champions Yew Kean Loh and Kidambi Srikanth in his previous two matches. Sen won the match by 19-21, 21-9, 21-16, and after a gruelling contest, he threw away his racquet in celebration into the crowd.
2. Return of Black Sabbath
Two of Black Sabbath’s original iron men — Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi — made a surprise reunion in their hometown to kar the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
What a way to bring it all to an end!
Thank you, Birmingham. Thank you, thank you, thank you!@ozzyosbourne @tonyiommi @wakemanofficial#B2022 #ClosingCeremony #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/2UoSFrqoeH
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022
After teasing the intro to “Iron Man” with Osbourne bellowing “I am Iron Man” backstage, the group sparked up “Paranoid.” Osbourne rose up from the stage to the deafening cheers of the stadium. His voice sounded strong as he fed off the energy, leading rounds of clapping along as fireworks burst around the venue. Iommi’s riffing and solos sounded crisp and inspired.
3. ‘Apache Indian’ set the tempo
Indian-origin Steven Kapur, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ, popularly known as ‘Apache Indian’ delivered a power-packed performance, belting out chartbusters ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, ‘Pass the Dutchie’ and ‘Red Red Wine’ to celebrate sound system culture of the city.
Boom-Shack-a-lack!
You can download and listen to all the music from tonight’s Closing Ceremony on Spotify.
👉https://t.co/yWRb4Vaojn pic.twitter.com/0o911N7UhY
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022
It was followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill, who was driven in a yellow MG, while Punjabi MC played out ‘Mundiyan To Bach Ke’ to a packed stadium, celebrating Birmingham ‘daytimers’ culture — the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Police register abetment case four months after Aurangabad teen dies by suicide
BJP opens war room for 2023 Karnataka polls amid ‘questions’ over future of state unit president Kateel
Odesa: How is the tourist sector coping amid the war?
Bangladesh wins final ODI in Zimbabwe by 105 runs
ED’s hidden agenda to implicate me in another false case to prevent release: Elgaar accused Surendra Gadling
Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG
Coast Guard airlifts 10 fishermen from turbulent sea to safety in Raigad
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shinde-BJP govt
Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Go gluten-free with this yummy veggie sauce
Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s foray into films: ‘We all have something unique’
Mumbai: Following interim release, duo granted relief by PMLA court seeks discharge in money laundering case