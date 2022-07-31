Watch: Malaysia’s badminton coach gives his shoes to a Jamaican player, whose pair got damaged, in middle of the match

July 31, 2022 1:12:54 pm
Malaysia coach Hendrawan came to the rescue of Jamaica national champion Samuel Rickets during a group match between the two countries. During the men’s singles match, Malaysia’s singles coach Hendrawan gave his shoes to the Jamaican player after his pair was damaged.
Rickets was playing against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong when one of his shoes was damaged.
When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇
It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW
— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022
Hendrawan immediately took off his shoes and gave them to Rickets so he could play.
A grateful Rickets accepted the offer but eventually lost the tie 21-12, 21-16.
Rickets then partnered Joel Angus in the doubles and continued wearing Hendranwan’s shoes.Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Ricketts-Joel Angus 21-7, 21-11.
Malaysia powered into the badminton mixed team quarter-finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after a comfortable 5-0 win over Jamaica in Group D.
Subscriber Only Stories
Malaysia will face South Africa in their final group fixture on Sunday, while Jamaica will lock horns with Zambia
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
iPhone X vs iPhone 14 Pro: All the rumoured differences, compared
AI predicts the shape of nearly every protein known to science
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Had to prove I am apt for the role’
Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs detained with ‘huge amounts of cash’
How streaming stars pay the price of online fame
Ajay Devgn shares loving post as Kajol completes 30 years in Bollywood: ‘You are just getting started…’
Congress, NCP leaders back Sanjay Raut amid ED raids; ‘Agencies have right to probe,’ says Ajit Pawar
5G spectrum auction enters 6th day; garners nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore so far
Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani thriller refuses to back down at ticket counters
Three Pune students caned, threatened of low internal marks; three teachers booked
From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live updates: India to play Pakistan, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting