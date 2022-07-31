scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Watch: Malaysia’s badminton coach gives his shoes to a Jamaican player, whose pair got damaged, in middle of the match

Malaysia powered into the badminton mixed team quarter-finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after a comfortable 5-0 win over Jamaica.

July 31, 2022 1:12:54 pm
Malaysia coach Hendrawan gave his own shoes to Jamaica's Samuel Rickets during the match. (Screengrab)

Malaysia coach Hendrawan came to the rescue of Jamaica national champion Samuel Rickets during a group match between the two countries. During the men’s singles match, Malaysia’s singles coach Hendrawan gave his shoes to the Jamaican player after his pair was damaged.

Rickets was playing against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong when one of his shoes was damaged.

Hendrawan immediately took off his shoes and gave them to Rickets so he could play.

A grateful Rickets accepted the offer but eventually lost the tie 21-12, 21-16.

Rickets then partnered Joel Angus in the doubles and continued wearing Hendranwan’s shoes.Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Ricketts-Joel Angus 21-7, 21-11.

Malaysia powered into the badminton mixed team quarter-finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after a comfortable 5-0 win over Jamaica in Group D.

Malaysia will face South Africa in their final group fixture on Sunday, while Jamaica will lock horns with Zambia

