Watch: Three eye catching visuals from Day 5 of CWG 2022

Srikanth Kidambi, who would cry after losing his singles in the mixed finals to Malaysia, taking blame for the defeat, was pushed to the extreme in his game. Sample this moment, where he is being shoved around the court with the Malaysian’s brilliance, but he doesn’t give up. A side-ways lunge, then a frantic run behind for another lunging retrieve but the Malaysian doesn’t relent. The brutality of the sport, the sweat and toil, could be seen in all its glory.
Quite mental, Srikanth #badminton #CommonwealthGames
— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2022
Helen Houseby- The coolest athlete
Helen Houseby, England’s netball star who grew up idolising David Beckham, proved yet again why she is one of the coolest athletes out there. At the CWG yesterday, she was busting a move from from the Texas rapper musician Lizzo’s Superhit About Damn Time. Watch Houseby mouth the lyrics and wiggle away in joy. The swagger is worth watching on a loop.
The lyrics incidentally run thus: In a minute I’ma need a sentimental/ Man or woman to pump me up/Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussy’s/Tryna bring out the fabulous
Houseby has certainly been fabulous on court. Four years back, Housby cemented herself in netball folklore by scoring a goal in the last second of the final against Australia to give England their first-ever gold medal in the netball sport. The photo her being mobbed by her team-mates – all lying on top of each other, screaming their lungs off, is one of the iconic moments from that CWG. She has admitted seeing that photo often.
@Helenhousby1 , @TeamEngland's Netball superstar busting some moves mid-game.
No one can resist the power of @lizzo‘s music. 🪩#CommonwealthGames | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/AeXdN0OesR
— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 2, 2022
The winning couple
Paul Drinkhall, England TT player … Joanna and Paul Drinkhall won gold in the mixed doubles competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, defeating fellow English pairing Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in the final. Joanna is his wife. They married in 2013. Just after the win, Drinkhall ran towards their kids who were cheering the parents.
We are confident this is the sweetest thing you'll see today
— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 2, 2022
