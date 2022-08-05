Watch: Four eye-catching visuals from Day 7 of CWG 2022

Updated: August 5, 2022 9:29:45 am
The Commonwealth Games throws up surprising and memorable visuals every time. The 2022 Birmingham edition has been no different so far, and we have seen many memorable visuals that will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.
1.Aakarshi Kashyap’s heartwarming gesture
Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap solaced her Pakistani opponent Mahoor Shahzad after she got injured during the women’s singles round of 16. In the first set, the six-time Pakistani national champion Shahzad was dominating the game by 20-18, but then Aakarshi made a comeback and ended up winning four consecutive points to win the game.
Into the Round of 16 👊
A heartwarming gesture from Aakarshi Kashyap as she embraced 🇵🇰's Mahoor Shahzad, who was forced to retire due to injury, in the Women's Singles Round of 16.#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#CWG2022 #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #B2022 pic.twitter.com/ANpD8dil7N
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 4, 2022
It was a heartwarming gesture by the Aakarshi Kashyap as she immediately went and embraced Mahoor Shahzad after she retired.
2. Jack Laugher’s terrific show
Jack Laugher won a historic gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the men’s 1m springboard. The 27-year-old showed great athleticism on Friday. Laugher had a great second half and that helped him grab his third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Poetry in motion from @JackLaugher.
Breath-taking athleticism and skill on show at Sandwell again today!
That is a gold medal moment if ever we saw one.#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/UDnMV9Y4De
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 4, 2022
“Today I was pushed and it was a big-scoring competition, probably the best-scoring competition we’ve ever had at the Commonwealth Games. Some great performances by everybody and I’m really happy to share the podium with Jordan”, said Laugher.
3. Spendolini-Sirieix, a teenage sensation
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bagged the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 17-year-old won the 10m platform final as Lois Toulson got silver and made it an England one-two. Her teammate Lois Toulson of England embraced Andrea as she achieved this feat.
Sirieix family appreciation post🤗@andreassirieix #Birmingham22 pic.twitter.com/26JEDgFNqq
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 4, 2022
“It’s amazing, especially for it to be in a home Games – and the first time I’ve actually had a crowd, because I didn’t have one at Tokyo 2020 and the other internationals I’ve done. It’s incredible. I’ve had so much fun and I wasn’t really scared. I was peaceful.”
4. Geraint Thomas, the comeback man
After falling midway, Geraint Thomas still won the bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It fetched him around 30 seconds and commentator Chris Boardman stated that “That’s it at this level. He can’t recover from this, surely. Not at this level.” After riding for around 20 minutes, Thomas complained that there is an issue with his bike.
Bronze for Geraint Thomas🥉
Despite fall, @TeamWales legend fights back for a podium finish in the Cycling Time Trial, finishing behind England's Fred Wright. @GeraintThomas86 #CommonwealthGames #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/H7CmPJWQJs
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 4, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
RBI likely to hikes rates for third consecutive time to check inflation
Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera: ‘Some people are very attached to their film’
Akshay Kumar is in tears as sister Alka drops an emotional message: ‘You are my friend, brother, father…’
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Fruit juice parties, no TV after 11 pm, social media restrictions, bright student: Life of perfect kid Sreeshankar Murali
‘Move, breathe, connect’: Malaika Arora shares her go-to everyday yoga routine
EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Nancy Pelosi: Asian trip was never about changing status quo in Taiwan
Tencent seeks bigger stake in ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker Ubisoft
CWG Day 8 schedule: India Women face Australia in Hockey SF, Hima Das in Women’s 200m SF, Sindhu and Srikanth in Badminton Singles R16
Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on her birthday with a quirky video: ‘When she calls, I never fail to…’. Watch
A stranger filmed her on the train. TikTok users decided she had monkeypox.