Friday, August 05, 2022

Watch: Four eye-catching visuals from Day 7 of CWG 2022

Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap embraced her Pakistani opponent Mahoor Shahzad after she got injured during the women’s singles round of 16.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 5, 2022 9:29:45 am
Four visuals of the day. (Screengrab)

The Commonwealth Games throws up surprising and memorable visuals every time. The 2022 Birmingham edition has been no different so far, and we have seen many memorable visuals that will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

1.Aakarshi Kashyap’s heartwarming gesture

Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap solaced her Pakistani opponent Mahoor Shahzad after she got injured during the women’s singles round of 16. In the first set, the six-time Pakistani national champion Shahzad was dominating the game by 20-18, but then Aakarshi made a comeback and ended up winning four consecutive points to win the game.

It was a heartwarming gesture by the Aakarshi Kashyap as she immediately went and embraced Mahoor Shahzad after she retired.

2. Jack Laugher’s terrific show

Jack Laugher won a historic gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the men’s 1m springboard. The 27-year-old showed great athleticism on Friday. Laugher had a great second half and that helped him grab his third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.

“Today I was pushed and it was a big-scoring competition, probably the best-scoring competition we’ve ever had at the Commonwealth Games. Some great performances by everybody and I’m really happy to share the podium with Jordan”, said Laugher.

3. Spendolini-Sirieix, a teenage sensation

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bagged the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.  The 17-year-old won the 10m platform final as Lois Toulson got silver and made it an England one-two. Her teammate Lois Toulson of England embraced Andrea as she achieved this feat.

“It’s amazing, especially for it to be in a home Games – and the first time I’ve actually had a crowd, because I didn’t have one at Tokyo 2020 and the other internationals I’ve done. It’s incredible. I’ve had so much fun and I wasn’t really scared. I was peaceful.”

4. Geraint Thomas, the comeback man

After falling midway, Geraint Thomas still won the bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It fetched him around 30 seconds and commentator Chris Boardman stated that “That’s it at this level. He can’t recover from this, surely. Not at this level.” After riding for around 20 minutes, Thomas complained that there is an issue with his bike.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:44:03 am

