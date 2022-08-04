scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

From Sourav Ghosal’s heartwarming hug to Jordan Sakkas’ funny ‘spin’: Watch eye catching visuals from Day 6 of CWG 2022

After winning the medal, Sourav Ghosal immediately jumped off the court and climbed up to the spectators' row to hug his wife

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 4, 2022 10:38:31 am
CWG 2022, Sourav Ghosal, commonwealth videosFour eye catching visuals from Day 6 of the CWG on Wednesday. (videograbs)

Sourav Ghosal’s heartwarming hug

On Wednesday, Saurav Ghosal grabbed India’s first-ever singles medal in squash as he won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. After winning the medal, he immediately jumped off the court and climbed up to the spectators’ row to hug his wife. World No.15 Ghosal played brilliantly against England’s James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off.

“I’m very very happy, it’s a historic day for Indian squash. To be able to do this against a player of this calibre is very special. I’m happy that after all these years I have been able to win this,” Ghosal said.

Ashish vs Aaron: ‘One of the best amateur bouts ever’

Ashish Kumar and Aaron Bowen in action during their light heavyweight quarterfinals, in what the commentators described as ‘one of the best amateur bouts ever’.

Ashish lost by a split verdict but he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Mother-daughter’s Gold rush

Eilish McColgan won the gold medal in women’s 10,000m for Scotland. After winning the race, she rushed to her mother Liz and hugged her. Her mother, Liz also had won gold in 1986 and 1990.

The 31-year-old said, “My family were here, the crowd on that last 100m, well it was vibrating through my own body,” said McColgan after she took victory in 30min 48.60sec. “Without the crowd, I wouldn’t have finished that. I wanted it so badly.”

“I know the girls were super strong. But I knew if I could stay with them I had a chance of a medal. This is an absolute dream”, she added.

Jordan Sakkas; funny ‘spin’

Jordan Sakkas had a disappointing run in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as a total of 328kg left him 27kg shy of the podium in the men’s 109kg final. In his third attempt, he tried to lift 190kg but got failed and he did a funny spin on the arena. However, he accepted his fault and said, “It was a difficult comp for me, it just wasn’t my day”.

“It’s one of those things that you have this expectation of yourself and sometimes you realise soon in your warm-up that your body is not responding quite the way you expect it to. Although I’m disappointed in my performance, I’m proud of what I was able to achieve on the day given my physical capacity”, he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:33:32 am

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

3

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

4

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

5

An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode
Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Review

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022,
CWG 2022, Day 5 in pics: Gold in TT, Silver for weightlifter Vikas Thakur and badminton mixed team
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News