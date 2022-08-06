Watch: CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu wishes for ‘Kadak Chai with Masala Dosa’ after returning to India

August 6, 2022 1:12:00 pm
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu and the entire Indian weightlifting contingent received a warm welcome at Amritsar Airport on Saturday morning after their return to India from England’s Birmingham.
The first thing she wishesd to have after returning to India was ‘Kadak Chai with Masala Dosa.’ In a video posted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the weightlifter could be seen ordering Tea and Masala Dosa.’
Earlier this week, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best.
Sporting her famous ‘lucky’ earrings shaped like the Olympic rings, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).
With this, Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions, respectively.
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist might have defended her CWG title but her main target remains World Championship in December and the Olympic qualification cycle that begins in the same month.
