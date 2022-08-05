Watch: Canada, England players come to blows at CWG hockey

August 5, 2022 9:45:24 am
A red card is a rare occurence in hockey, more so when Canada – the ‘good guys’ of world hockey – are playing. But in a madness Canada defender Balraj Panesar was shown the red card during their final group stage match against England.
With England needing to win by a margin of 15 goals to leapfrog India and finish on top in Pool B, so as to avoid playing Australia in Saturday’s semifinals, the home side were on the front foot from the start. Their aggressive approach meant sparks were flying all around but things reached a boiling point at the half-hour mark.
😱
Wrong hockey sport Panesar!
Completely let down @FieldHockeyCan with that one. #cwg2022 | #Birmingham22 | #hockey pic.twitter.com/7OyYv6ZUDr
— Hockey World News (@hockeyWrldNws) August 4, 2022
England were leading 4-1 and were in the hunt for the fifth when Panesar got into a tangle with forward Chris Griffiths.
What looked like a minor altercation soon turned into a full-fledged fight, with Panesar holding Griffiths by the neck, and trying to push him to the ground.
Both sets of players intervened and the referee had no hesitation to suspend Panesar from rest of the match, while sending Griffiths to the sin bin for 10 minutes.
Subscriber Only Stories
Eventually, England won 11-2 to finish second the pool.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
RBI likely to hike rates for third consecutive time to check inflation
Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Twitter rejects Musk’s claims that he was hoodwinked
Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller
Court aks Kevin Spacey to pay $30M to House of Cards makers
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera: ‘Some people are very attached to their film’
Akshay Kumar is in tears as sister Alka drops an emotional message: ‘You are my friend, brother, father…’
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Fruit juice parties, no TV after 11 pm, social media restrictions, bright student: Life of perfect kid Sreeshankar Murali
‘Move, breathe, connect’: Malaika Arora shares her go-to everyday yoga routine
EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Nancy Pelosi: Asian trip was never about changing status quo in Taiwan
Tencent seeks bigger stake in ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker Ubisoft