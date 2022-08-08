Watch: Indian hockey men welcoming women’s team, Rohit Sharma & Co. watch IND vs AUS women’s final & Nadeem gets emotional after javelin gold

From the Indian men’s hockey to welcoming the women’s hockey team to the games village after they won bronze, to the Indian men’s cricket team watching the CWG gold medal match between India and Australia on Rohit Sharma’s phone in a huddle to a teary Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first gold medal in the track and field for 60 years in the Commonwealth Games.

Here are some memorable visuals from Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games, which will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

1. Indian men’s team welcoming the women’s team

After a gap of 16 years, India’s women’s hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium, defeating New Zealand via a thrilling tie-breaker in the bronze-medal playoff in Birmingham on Sunday.

The bronze medallists return to a warm welcome to the Games village from the Indian men’s team, who will play their gold medal match against Australia on Monday.

Skipper Savita Punia led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women’s hockey team overcame the stopwatch controversy to beat New Zealand 2-1 in the shootout. This is the team’s first medal at CWG in 16 years.

Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry’s equaliser. In regulation time, India got the lead through Salima Tete in the 29th minute.

2. Men in Blue supporting Harmanpreet and co from US

Although Harmanpreet Kaur and co. falter in the last hurdle against the world champions Australia in the women’s cricket event at the Commonwealth Games, there was no lack of support for them.

The senior men’s team were cheering for ‘Women In Blue’ in the final from Florida. The BCCI tweeted a heartfelt photo of Team India watching the gold medal final in a huddle with captain Rohit Sharma holding the phone.

India eventually lost the final by nine runs and had to setlle for silver.

3. Australian women celebrating on the team bus

Australia has again come up clutch on the biggest stage, claiming the first ever Commonwealth Games T20 gold medal with a thrilling nine-run win over India in a match that will go down as an instant classic.

The Australian women’s cricket team can been celebrating the win in their team bus after their gold medal-winning effort.

India had needed 11 runs off the final over with two wickets in hand, but veteran spinner Jess Jonassen delivered a dot, before a desperate attempt to run two – and keep concussion replacement Yastika Bhatia on strike – produced a run out.

Jonassen then got Bhatia lbw next ball, sealing the historic match for Australia, who now hold a trifecta of major titles, with Games gold adding to the ODI and T20 World Cups they currently possess.

4.Yastika tumbles, teammates burst into laughter

Yastika Bhatia, named as the concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia, tripped over the advertising board while walking out to the bat, leaving her teammates Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bursting out in laughter.

The match was in a very tense position, with Indian needing 17 runs in 11 balls to win the match, but the Indian cricketers team members could not stop laughing even in the tense moments.

5. Nadeem gets emotional after winning javelin gold

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem threw a meet-record 90.18 meters to win the javelin gold medal.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem reacts after winning gold. (Reuters) Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem reacts after winning gold. (Reuters)

The Pakistani athlete was in tears after his fifth attempt, a sensational fifth-round throw of 90.18m, also a Commonwealth Games record.

Nadeem bettered his personal best thrice throughout the final. His personal best before this was 86.38m. Nadeem became first Pakistani track & field gold medallist at the CWG in 60 years.

6. ‘Hockey’s coming home’

A week after the England women’s soccer team won the European Championship, its women’s field hockey team won a Commonwealth Games title for the first time.

It was a case of seventh time lucky for England, which beat four-time champion Australia 2-1 in the final.

In the six previous editions where women’s hockey has been played in the Games, England had claimed either silver or bronze medals.

The crowd was already singing “Hockey’s coming home,” changing a popular chant usually associated with soccer, when Australia scored its only goal with 19 seconds remaining.