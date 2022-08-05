She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend: says Chris Hemsworth. So we can say it’s Mirabai’s Mjolnir now

Updated: August 5, 2022 4:15:14 pm
Hoollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Marvel character, Thor, heaps praise on India’s weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and called her worthy to have Thor’s hammer.
A fan quoted Miraba Chanu’s tweet and wrote “Time for Thor to give up his hammer. @chrishemsworth.
Hemsworth took note of the tweet and replied to it. “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend,” Hemsworth responded.
Earlier, this week, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.
The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best.
Sporting her famous ‘lucky’ earrings shaped like the Olympic rings, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).
With this Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively.
