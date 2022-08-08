‘This one will always be special’: Reactions pour in for India’s maiden CWG medal in cricket

Updated: August 8, 2022 11:14:42 am
Indian women’s cricket team faltered yet again in a major tournament’s final as they fell short of just 9 runs in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final vs Australia. Indian team finished the CWG campaign with a Silver on Sunday.
Chasing 162, India looked to be in control when they were 118-2 midway through the 15th over but suffered a collapse after losing three wickets in quick succession, including key player Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65).India’s lower batting order could not keep up with the pressure and were bowled out for 152 in the final over, with Australians Ashleigh Gardner taking 3-16 and Megan Schutt 2-27.
Hailing the women team’s show Prime Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, “Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. ”
Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022
After securing Silver in women’s cricket, Indians have already won 55 medals, including 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals so far in the Birmingham 2022. After a gap of 16 years, India’s women’s hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium, defeating New Zealand via a thrilling tie-breaker in the bronze-medal playoff in Birmingham on Sunday.
More reactions-
Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22
— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022
We all are heartbroken but not even close to what our girls are feeling right now. Few lines from the famous poem dedicated to our women’s team
तू न थकेगा कभी
तू न थमेगा कभी
तू न मुड़ेगा कभी
कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ
अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ🙏🏼@BCCIWomen #INDvsAUS #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/bIw6lKX5O2
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 8, 2022
Yes it was heartbreaking 💔 for a while but by realizing how we have reched suddenly respect for #TeamIndia was araised. Congratulations @ImHarmanpreet & Team.
We are proud of you ladies.#CWG2022 #Cricket #INDvsAUS #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/HWuyl1TMUg
— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) August 8, 2022
