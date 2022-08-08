‘This one will always be special’: Reactions pour in for India’s maiden CWG medal in cricket

Indian women’s cricket team faltered yet again in a major tournament’s final as they fell short of just 9 runs in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final vs Australia. Indian team finished the CWG campaign with a Silver on Sunday.

Chasing 162, India looked to be in control when they were 118-2 midway through the 15th over but suffered a collapse after losing three wickets in quick succession, including key player Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65).India’s lower batting order could not keep up with the pressure and were bowled out for 152 in the final over, with Australians Ashleigh Gardner taking 3-16 and Megan Schutt 2-27.

Indian women’s cricket team players with their silver medals after the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Indian women’s cricket team players with their silver medals after the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Hailing the women team’s show Prime Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, “Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. ”

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

After securing Silver in women’s cricket, Indians have already won 55 medals, including 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals so far in the Birmingham 2022. After a gap of 16 years, India’s women’s hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium, defeating New Zealand via a thrilling tie-breaker in the bronze-medal playoff in Birmingham on Sunday.

More reactions-

Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022