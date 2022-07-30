scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

The big gold dream to end small town crime: Why Sanket Sagar desperately wanted gold at Commonwealth Games

He wanted gold to leave behind the notoriety of his town but a silver at CWG will give his hometown something more: a golden goal to aspire for.

Written by Shivani Naik |
Updated: July 30, 2022 7:54:19 pm
India's Sanket Sargar competes in the men’s 55kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. (PTI)

The stench and soiled reputation of Sanket Sargar’s locality in Sangli – Shinde maala, has weighed upon his mind, all 22 years of his life. Notorious for murders, illicit matkaa businesses and ‘maaraamaari’ (fights) that made the locality a no-go zone for anyone in the district, Sanket grew up knowing his neighbourhood just couldn’t shake off the bad reputation. Financial hardships, the Sargars could live with, but even the innumerable police crackdowns on crime for two decades couldn’t repair the sullied reputation. Maybe, a Commonwealth Games gold could scrub the image clean?

“Gold toh lena hi lena tha. Toh risk lena hi tha na!” (Gold had to be taken, risks had to be taken) Sanket would say, his right arm ligaments loosely held together in gauze and strappings to last the medal ceremony after an injury to the forearm and elbow, ended in Malaysian Mohammad Aniq Bin Qasdan leapfrogging over him for a gold snatched off the last lift with a CWG record of 142 kg (total 249 kg). Sanket was just 1 kg behind with 248 (113 + 135). “Completing the lift was important so I didn’t risk Snatch, but maybe I could’ve done more than 113 kg,” he said later.

Sanket remained downcast, the missed gold, the vamoosed opportunity of a gold simply not making way for the joy of his first ever Commonwealth Games silver. “My district Sangli only has had wrestler Maruti Mane who won internationally. Noone after him. I had to, had to win gold. But I’m very disappointed I couldn’t. Had worked for it for 4 years. Chhodna nai tha medal,(shouldn’t have let it go)“ he repeated.

Describing the scenes when his first attempt at 137 kg – his second lift of Clean & Jerk – wobbled down, with Sanket in visible wincing pain on the overhead extension, the 22-year-old said there was no dilemma in his head about going for gold, even at risk of breaking his hand, which he might well have. “Sir was telling me, it’s going to pain a lot. They were worried. But hum iske liye jeete hai. (We live for this). I had to,” he said about the wild second go at the weight.

The Malaysian who his Sangli coach Mayur Sinhasane had kept an eye on through the South East Asian Games, was about to pull a fast one literally. Dangling a challenge, with an intent of 140 kg on C&J, he pegged back to 138 on his opener, before lifting a monster 142 kg to rub it in, on his final lift, even as Sanket’s arm gave way under him.

“Suddenly the load came on my hand,” Sanket would say about the doomed concentric at 137 kg. “I heard something snap in my hand,” he would say, still traumatized by the memory a 30 minutes later.

At his Digvijay Vyayamshala in Sangli, lifters are encouraged to say Jai Hind before loading every lift, to respect the equipment, to think of sport as a duty to the nation. Neighbouring Kolhapur has produced several sportspeople of international renown, and was more prominent in the national freedom struggle. Sangli, more modest and in a proper shadow, on the other hand, has watched with envy and hoped to kick off a sporting resurgence of its own through a handful of weightlifting clubs.

Shinde maala, mired in criminal activities, had two internationals, Basheer Shaikh and Sunil Naik, from the locality tried to break through in the 1980s and 1990s, but none could medal. “Silvers can be forgotten. Gold are memorable, but it’s never easy to win,” coach Sinhasane says, about the heartbreak of coming second, something he states Sangli felt with respect to Kolhapur. Something the hapless residents of Shinde maala felt when they watched big banks like SBI come up in huge towers all around them, while their locality remained stagnant.

Sargar had spent a season painfully rehabbing from an elbow injury as a junior, and in what will give him a sense of helpless deja vu, will need more of that resilience again. Life will be back to beetroot-carrot juices his coach prepares, egg and whey blitzed in a mixer and heavy water intake, as he deals with yet another setback. “I want to come back for gold,” he would say later.

Sanket Sargar had an eventful lockdown training time. Police permanently camped around Shinde maala owing to its greasy grimy reputation, were even more baton-happy, to fix local lurkers and rowdy youth breaking pandemic rules. “Cops would strike them with dandaa first and then ask reasons for why they were loitering outside. That’s the reputation. So transferring barbells to Sanket’s home was an almighty headache.

“We contacted a friend of mine in the police, and asked them only to escort the barbell equipment to Sanket’s home in Shinde maala! So it was carried in a police vehicle,” Sinhasane recalls. Sanket’s father runs a tea and snacks stall, and his sister is training to be a lifter too – her recent medals bringing a positive spotlight to the maligned ‘badnaam’ locality.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

When we ask why this young man in visible pain craved the gold enough to risk a broken arm, it was this intense desire to leave behind the notoriety of where he comes from. It was to paint a community gold. A silver at Birmingham will give Shinde maala something more: the hope of a gold, a goal to aspire for.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

'Raja' is now a 'Vishwaguru' in creating joblessness: Rahul

'Raja' is now a 'Vishwaguru' in creating joblessness: Rahul

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold
CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News