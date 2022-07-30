scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Swimming: After father’s death last year, CWG finalist Srihari Nataraj found solace in the pool

Srihari Nataraj qualified for the final of the 100m backstroke with a time of 54.55 seconds; Will compete in Lane One in final, one of the slowest as the swimmers have to deal with waves coming from other lanes and water bouncing back from the pool walls.

Written by Mihir Vasavda |
Updated: July 30, 2022 12:00:26 pm
Srihari Nataraj qualified for the final of the 100m backstroke with a time of 54.55 seconds. (Twitter/@OlympicKhel)

Srihari Nataraj was at the national camp in Bangalore, training in the pool, when he was informed about the passing away of his father last year in January. The swimmer, who lives in Bangalore, drove 23km from the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Excellence to his home in Malleswaram to be with his family.

Two days later, however, he was back at the pool. Swimming was his way to deal with one of the biggest setbacks of his life. “It helped me, gave me something else to put my energy into,” he had said.

He returned with a vengeance, clocking times that have been faster and breaking barriers, as far as Indian swimming is concerned. Weeks after his father’s death, Nataraj became the first Indian to achieve the ‘A’ standard qualification for the Olympics.

And, on Friday at the Commonwealth Games, his first major event since the Tokyo Games, the 21-year-old qualified for the final of the 100m backstroke at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes
READ |With snatch improvement on her mind, Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold at CWG 2022

Nataraj locked 54:55 seconds in the semifinals on Friday night. It was good enough for him to secure a fourth place in his race and seventh overall, out of the 16 who competed across the two semifinals. His final will take place on Saturday night in Birmingham, approximately 1.15am India time on Sunday.

Given India’s abysmal record in CWG swimming – the country’s only medal came in Para-Swimming at the Delhi CWG when Prasanta Karmakar won the bronze – Nataraj’s feat assumes huge significance. It’ll be his maiden CWG final, after being unable to do so in Gold Coast four years ago, where his senior teammate Sajan Prakash made the cut for in 200m butterfly final and finished eighth.

It’s hardly surprising that Nataraj, considered to be one of India’s finest swimmers, finds himself in this position. Introduced to swimming by his parents at the age of two, he has won more than 100 medals across junior and senior national championships as well as Khelo India events since 2010, when he first started competing.

In fact, since 2016, Nataraj has won 27 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals at senior national championships, putting him head and shoulders above the rest. Add to this, he has already represented the country at all major multi-discipline events, has rewritten national records a dozen times and continues to take Indian swimming to levels it hadn’t reached before.

Nataraj will compete in lane one, which is viewed as one of the slowest lanes along with lane 8, as the swimmers have to deal with waves coming from other lanes as well as the water bouncing back at them from the pool walls.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

This slight disadvantage will only add to his challenges of finishing on the podium. CWG swimming is often of very high quality, as was evident on Day 1 of competition on Friday.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze was the fastest swimmer across both the semifinals, clocking 53.67 seconds. All other swimmers had timings or 54 seconds or beyond. While it is expected that they’ll all up the speed in the final, Nataraj will smell an opportunity, given that he has a personal best timing of 53.77 seconds. If successful, it’ll add to the list of many firsts in Indian swimming that Nataraj has already achieved.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma

How Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit is affecting US-China ties

How Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit is affecting US-China ties

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News