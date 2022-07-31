Srihari Natraj qualifies for semifinals in men’s 50m backstroke

July 31, 2022 6:59:48 pm
Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of men’s 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Indian from Bengaluru was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.
He has a personal best of 24.40s in men’s 50m backstroke, having achieved it at 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last year in UAE.
Natraj had finished seventh in the men’s 100m backstroke.
Subscriber Only Stories
In men’s 200m butterfly, Sajan Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s and was put in the reserve list.
The best eight swimmers progress to the final in the men’s 200m butterfly
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
When Shah Rukh Khan prank-called Satya actor JD Chakravarthy, Tabu cried thinking he was dead
Nikhat Zareen storms into 50kg quarterfinals in women’s boxing
Yogeshwar Singh finishes 15th in all-around final Birmingham
Tales of tragedy: Communal murders rock families of three innocent men in Dakshina Kannada
TNPL 2022 Final Live Updates: CSG battle LKK at Coimbatore
India’s first monkeypox death: Kerala youth had tested positive abroad; probe ordered
Deepika Padukone is a queen in new pics from Mijwan fashion show, Ranveer Singh is left sweating. See photos
ICW 2022: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Medal standings and where India stand on day 3
Eight new Covid-19 cases in Andamans
Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved court against PM
Ellora Caves to become first monument in India to get hydraulic lift: ASI official