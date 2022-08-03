Saurav Ghosal beats best friend, wins historic bronze 

Updated: August 3, 2022 11:57:08 pm
James Willstrop had beaten long-time friend Saurav Ghosal eight out of nine times before Wednesday, almost always in a convincing fashion within three games. Both coached by Willstrop’s legendary father-coach Malcolm, know each other’s game like the back of their hands. Willstrop was also the defending Commonwealth Games champion. Until the Indian squash No 1 finally turned the tide of their history and beat the 38-year-old Englishman to take the bronze medal at the Birmingham CWG.
Ghosal’s promising career, given credence when he won the British Junior’s title in 2004, has seen its ups and downs. He has won titles across the world but when it came to the big one, he always slipped agonisingly close to his final frontier. A medal at the Commonwealth Games was, in his words, ‘the gloss’ missing from his trophy cabinet. A trophy cabinet that could have been further filled if not for the near misses.
BRONZE FOR SAURAV! 🥉
Our talented Squash player @SauravGhosal 🎾 clinches Bronze after getting past James Willstrop of England 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4) in the Bronze medal match 🇮🇳
Way to go Saurav 🔥
Congratulations! 🇮🇳’s 1st medal in Squash this #CWG2022 👏#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/At5VcvRfH0
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022
Three years ago, Saurav Ghosal was in a battle with the Egyptian known as ‘Beast’. Mohamed El-Shorbagy was the current World No 2 and Ghosal was in the fight of his life at the World Championship quarter-finals. Then a 33-year-old, Ghosal had spent 15 years on the squash circuit and if things went his way, this would have been the biggest fish he ever reeled in his career.
He ended up taking El-Shorbagy to five games and 85 minutes later lost on the softest of backhands. The final score read 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 10-12 but it was that last point in the last game that always rankled Ghosh. He later spoke about how had he hit the ball slightly softer, or harder, then his Egyptian opponent’s return would have hit the tin and that point could have changed every narrative about his career.
Ghosal had the chance to change how his history read once again on Tuesday when he took on yet another World No 2 in New Zealand’s Peter Coll. But the lanky Kiwi was operating on a different stratosphere, combining his other worldly reach to fish out the tightest of angles while using his superior athleticism to counter whatever Ghosal had to offer. By the third game, the Indian had emptied his tank out, trying a variation of shots against his Kiwi conqueror. The effort had taken enough out of him for one to believe that the bronze medal match in a day’s time was likely out of the question. Ghosal disagreed.
There is also the historical precedent of him having lost his bronze medal match at the 2014 Glasgow Games – against Willstrop to boot. But that elusive singles title that he had been chasing for years finally landed here in Birmingham.
Final frontier
Winning a singles medal at the Commonwealth Games has been the one goal that was Ghosh’s final frontier. His confidence going into the 2018 Gold Coast event was sky high. Talking about his preparations, Ghosal had told journalists at the time that he was scheduling his events before the Games in such a manner that he would get a week or two’s worth of rest before pushing his body again. But a shock exit in the first round meant that his dream of winning a Commonwealth medal was looking bleak.
Cut to four years later and the leadup to these Birmingham Games has been subdued. Older now, Ghosal silently went through the field, easing past Sri Lanka’s Shamil Wakeel 11-4, 11-4, 11-6. His first match of the CWG was a perfect warm-up session – a three-game quick turnaround that allowed him to conserve energy for tougher rounds later into the tournament.
Ghosal then stuck to the script, beating the Canadian National champion and World No 62 David Baillargeon 11-6, 11-2. 11-6. It was only in the Round-of-16 against Greg Lobban that he finally dropped a game. But the World No 34 from Scotland had to succumb as his 35-year-old compatriot continued his march towards the medals, culminating in a semi-final match against Coll.
After the loss to Coll, Ghosal went into the bronze medal match tired and broken but pulled out all the stops against Willstrop. This isn’t the Willstrop of old as well. Turning 39 this summer, the Englishman has seen better days and his reactions to Ghosal’s shots, particularly on the forehand side, were telling.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the side-lines of his epic victory Ghosal acknowledged the moment. He went into a corner and wept. A few moments later he scaled the barricades and hugged his wife. He even acknowledged Willstrop’s influence in his life when he said, “He’s my best friend in life but to do it at this stage, winning India’s first individual Commonwealth Games medal…”. Ghosal finally got the gloss he so richly deserved.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat
BMC tenders invite mixed reactions, some call it necessity, others question need
First cases of LSD in Dahod: 7 cows affected
Overburdened CM struggles with standstill government
Sept 12 to 15 in Greater Noida: World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in India after 48 years
Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab
CWG 2022: Lovepreet adds 109kg bronze to India’s weightlifting tally
Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally
Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP
CJI Ramana’s office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more suspects for Amravati chemist’s murder