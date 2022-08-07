scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Priyanka Goswami leaves nothing to chance, races to 10k glory

On Saturday, Goswami survived on “bread-jam” - out of choice - though the athlete’s dining room was teeming with all sorts of food. “Medal se pet bharr gayaa,” she would say, after picking India’s first-ever CWG silver in the 10km race-walk.

Written by Shivani Naik | Birmingham |
August 7, 2022 1:46:20 am
Women's 10,000 meters walk silver medalist, Priyanka, of India, stands on the podium during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (AP/PTI)

Priyanka Goswami recalls days when she rationed her appetite because there was no money for all meals while she trained as a racewalker away from home in Lucknow.

Her father had been suspended from his roadways job and couldn’t really afford to send her money to subsist in another city where she trained, much before she made the national camp. On Saturday, Goswami survived on “bread-jam” – out of choice – though the athlete’s dining room was teeming with all sorts of food. “Medal se pet bharr gayaa,” she would say, after picking India’s first-ever CWG silver in the 10km race-walk.

This one other time, she found herself weighing her options – whether to go meet a close friend’s parents or not – because she didn’t have enough bus money to reach Ambala. Those days, she believes, are firmly behind her.

She wasn’t sure if her silver would register, though, given it was raining medals all around Birmingham. But it had been an eventful day when her Kenyan competitor had literally asked her why she was pushing the pace, and she had snorted away those little mental games because she’d come a long way to even reach here.

“I even got a warning at 6 km, and I think officials do it just to intimidate us. I mean I was thinking, half the distance is over and bhaisaab never saw a problem in my technique. Suddenly why’s he having a problem?” she would laugh.

The chatterbox athlete takes a Bal Gopal idol in a little basket wherever she goes, and she would insist on carrying it to the podium, with volunteers trying to stop her. “But I didn’t listen. I just took it. As if they would stop a silver medallist,” she blustered with a wink.

She borrowed it from her mother Anita, whose faith she inherited. “During the lockdown, I had gone ‘psycho’ because we couldn’t train. At that time I asked my mother why she put her faith in this. She let me keep it. It helped me become calmer and diverted my mind from all the tension. I carried it to Bangalore. Now after I’ve found success with it, I’ll carry it everywhere. The chief coach keeps it for me when I’m competing,” she says. Then it travels with her to the podium.

Goswami loved competitions. “In school, I’d take part in Diya and rangoli competitions and be happy to win those,” she recalls. Not winning weaned her away from gymnastics as a youngster in Meerut. She was petrified of the Balance beam, arguably Gymnastics’ most dreaded apparatus. “Coach would scream at me too much when I failed. I couldn’t take the yelling. So I ran away,” she says, adding that sometimes she even got caned and developed an aversion for the sport.

But in Class 11, she believed she was now all grown up, and no one would yell at her. But the scoldings never stopped. So after having gathered the courage to return to the sport cause she did not want to be a quitter, she drifted towards athletics. “There also I wasn’t winning. Someone told me to try Walking. Mujhe lagaa bas chalnaa hi hai. So I took off,” she says. Over 3 km, things were easy, over 10km in seniors, life got pretty technical.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

On Saturday, she was wary of last-minute drama. “I kept hearing from the sidelines that the third place is far behind. But why should I leave? I kept pushing the pace,” she says. It’s when the Kenyan Emily Wamusyi Ngii, who won the bronze, was totally boggled about the Indian’s mad rush.
“Usually mummy gets dreams of my success. But when I asked her today, she said, aaj clearly kuch theek se dikha nahi sapna (I couldn’t see the dream clearly today),” she would quip. She didn’t leave things to chance, divinity, or a Kenyan’s prompt. She raced ahead, not heeding warnings of the jury, and raced to glory.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:46:20 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 8 | In Pics: India add 6 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 06: Latest News