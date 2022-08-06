scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Priyanka Goswami clinches silver in women’s 10,000m race walk

The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

By: PTI
August 6, 2022 7:57:27 pm
India's Priyanka celebrates after getting second place in the final. (Reuters)

Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games here.

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 07:57:27 pm

