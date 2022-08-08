Neeraj Chopra congratulates friend Arshad Nadeem after record-breaking 90m javelin throw in CWG

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem have shared a friendship since 2016 when Nadeem came in a bus from Lahore to Amritsar.

From this friendship, there has blossomed a beautiful rivalry with each trying to outdo one another in every competition they meet. Neeraj has the Olympic Gold and on Sunday night, Arshad would become the first Asian to breach the 90m barrier, and take the CWG Gold.

Neeraj, who had to miss the Commonwealth Games this year due to injury, congratulated his dear friend on Instagram where he wrote in the video of Nadeem’s throw, shared from the official handle of the Pakistan javelin thrower, “Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke Competitions ke liye all the best.”

On Sunday, Nadeem was asked if he would speak to Neeraj after the win, to which he replied, “Kyun nahi? (Why not), and added “I missed him in the competition here. Mashallah, he is a very good friend. Injury is part of the game. Inshallah Alla tallah unko bhi sehat de, woh hote toh aur bhi maza ata ( May god grant him good health, if he was here, there would have been more fun). I wish him good luck for the next competition and we have fun together in future competitions), Nadeem said.

This year, thus far, both competed only once together at the World Athletics Championship in the US. Prior to the world championships, Chopra would create a national record with a throw of 89.94m in Sweden. Chopra would win the silver medal at Eugene with a throw of 88.13m while Nadeem finished fifth with a throw of 86.16m.