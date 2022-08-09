Musical evening with Bhangra and power-packed performance from ‘Apache Indian’ marked the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games

Updated: August 9, 2022 8:45:52 am
From the beats of Bhangra to the power-packed performance of ‘Apache Indian,’ it was a carnivalesque atmosphere at the refurbished Alexander Stadium here, as a dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtains down on the high-octane edition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
More than 4,500 athletes competed from 72 countries over the past 11 days.
India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.
What a way to bring it all to an end!
Thank you, Birmingham. Thank you, thank you, thank you!@ozzyosbourne @tonyiommi @wakemanofficial#B2022 #ClosingCeremony #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/2UoSFrqoeH
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022
As per the tradition, the flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games and handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, the host of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
Prince Edward “proclaimed Birmingham 2022 closed” and made a formal invitation to the Australian state of Victoria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
“You have inspired us and hopefully the future generations. You have demonstrated what unites us. On behalf of the Majesty of the Queen, our patron, and in the name of the Commonwealth Games Federation, I proclaim Birmingham 2022 closed,” he said, as fireworks lit up the Birmingham sky.
‘Apache Indian’, Bhangra set up the tempo
Indian-origin Steven Kapur, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ, popularly known as ‘Apache Indian’ delivered a power-packed performance, belting out chartbusters ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, ‘Pass the Dutchie’ and ‘Red Red Wine’ to celebrate sound system culture of the city.
It was followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill, who was driven in a yellow MG, while Punjabi MC played out ‘Mundiyan To Bach Ke’ to a packed stadium, celebrating Birmingham ‘daytimers’ culture — the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon.
There were 20 musical performances, which included musical legends Goldie and Beverley Knight collaborating on the iconic ‘Inner City Life’ in a tribute to Wolverhampton’s pioneering role in rave culture and 80s street art.
Transgender British model Talulah Eve paid homage to the new romantic era and Birmingham queer culture, while current Birmingham superstars Raza Hussain, Mahalia, Jaykae and Ash gave a performance “Looking to the future.” The musical show was followed by farewell speeches by president of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin and Birmingham 2022 CEO Martin Green, among others.
“The closing ceremony was a true celebration of an outstanding Commonwealth Games and showcased the very best of Birmingham, the country and the Commonwealth,” Martin said.
“We have witnessed an incredible showcase of Commonwealth sport across 11 fantastic days and the Closing Ceremony provided a wonderful conclusion to the special competition,” Martin added.
Low-key presence of Indian athletes
Star female boxer Nikhat Zareen and veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal led the sparsely populated Indian contingent, who walked into the stadium for the closing ceremony in tandem with the Pakistani athletes and officials.
Subscriber Only Stories
As soon as they entered, Panjabi MC blasted their hit number ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ with a performance by Lions of Punjab, a Midlands-based Punjab Bhangra dance group, with over 85 years of history.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Tally lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good signPremium
Jairam Ramesh: 'Govt didn't have agenda... appetite for continuing session'
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Record rain leaves at least 7 dead in S.Korean capital
Road repair work soon, Rs 25 cr for every Assembly constituency, says Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant
Karnataka, Bengaluru Live News: State police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder
Some administrative secretaries taking House business casually: Haryana Assembly Speaker to CM Khattar
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Barack Obama honours late mother, says she was the ‘biggest influence’ in his life
US: Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Haryana Assembly session: Opposition raises MLA LAD, tablets for students, pending power dues, waterlogging issues
3 killed, 11 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan
Haryana Vidhan Sabha monsoon session day 1: Not just Haryana MLAs, those from Punjab & Delhi too received threats, probe on, says Vij
First of Many: Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib