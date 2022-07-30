scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first gold medal at Commonwealth Games, ‘can snatch over 90kg’ physio claims

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist defends her CWG title but her main target remains World Championship in December and the Olympic qualification cycle that begins in the same month

Written by Mihir Vasavda |
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:44:34 pm
With a resistance band wrapped around her right leg, she lies down on her stomach, bends the right knee, and brings it up and under the chest while the left leg remains stretched straight. (Twitter)

Nearly 20 minutes into her warm-up routine, Mirabai Chanu displays otherworldly levels of flexibility not much unlike Neeraj Chopra’s insane medicine ball stretch, which broke the internet last year.

With a resistance band wrapped around her right leg, she lies down on her stomach, bends the right knee, and brings it up and under the chest while the left leg remains stretched straight. Then, instead of remaining static in that position, she pulls her hip back and brings it forward so as to open it up and activate the muscles before she starts the heavy lifting.

Then, with straps around her calves, Mirabai gets into a crab position, raises one arm overhead, followed by a leg and spins like a windmill. It’s excruciating to even watch but she does it the same way she lifts iron that’s twice times her body weight – with a nice, big smile.

“She is one of the most determined lifters I’ve ever worked with,” weightlifting coach and physiotherapist Aaron Horschig, who has worked with Olympic weightlifters, international footballers, baseball players and American footballers, tells The Indian Express.

“Most don’t see the ‘behind-the-scenes’ work Mira puts into keeping her body healthy and training to achieve her success. If you want to be the best in the world, you need to not only train hard and work to lift big weights, but also do the little things ‘behind the scenes’ to keep the body in working shape.”

All this, just for one main purpose – improve her performance in the snatch.

Not at her peak

That the Indian lifter would defend the 49kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games was a foregone conclusion. The 27-year-old, after all, has ruled her weight class at the CWG like a monarch. She finished with a total of 201kg, 29kg more than silver-medal winner Marie Ranaivosoa.

What makes Chanu’s top-of-the-podium finish on Saturday even more special is that she, according to her coach Vijay Sharma, wasn’t competing at her peak. “The Olympic qualification events as well as the World Championship will be in December. It’s tough to maintain a lifter’s peak for so long. So, our aim will be to just check how far we have progressed,” Sharma had told this paper before Saturday’s event.

The yearning for progress is largely in the snatch segment. Like Chopra, who is chasing the 90m mark in javelin throw, Mirabai, too, is targeting the same number. Apart from one lifter from China, Hou Zhihui (96kg), no one has managed a 90kg-plus snatch lift in the 49kg class. Hence, for Mirabai – among the few in the world who can challenge the Chinese – it’s a primary target.

Chanu holds the world record in the clean and jerk (119kg) section of the event but in snatch, where the barbell has to be lifted above the head in one swift motion, her personal best of 88kg, twice her bodyweight of 49kg – which she equalled on Saturday with her second attempt – is eight kilos less than the world record held by China’s Zhihui.

“Our main aim is to close this gap by the time we reach the Paris Olympics while remaining injury-free,” Sharma had said. “At this level, ek-ek gram improve karna mushkil hai (improvement by even a gram is difficult). So, even if we improve our snatch score by 1kg in every competition we take part in, I’ll be happy because then, we’ll be in a position to fight with the Chinese lifters.”

To add that ‘one kilo’ in every competition, Chanu and her team have been putting in countless hours behind the scenes.

Sharma, who has been coaching Chanu for close to a decade, had been following Horschig’s videos on YouTube – where he uploaded Chanu’s entire warm-up and training video on Friday – when she suffered an injury and got in touch with him. After initial exchanges, they travelled to St Louis, USA, in late 2020 to meet Horschig in person. Since then, they’ve been visiting the facility frequently.

Chanu can ‘snatch over 90kg’

Horschig, who made it his priority to ‘fix’ Chanu before the Tokyo Olympics, says the lifter ‘has the strength to snatch over 90kg but requires some minor adjustments in technique and stability.’

“For example,” he says, “Mira had a small deficit in left shoulder external rotation strength and stability which would lead her to have some very small compensation when snatching. At moderate weights, the problem wasn’t consequential, but at extreme loads, these problems lead to missed lifts. So, enhancing stability and control was one focus.”

When in St Louis, Chanu would visit Horschig three times a week and spend an hour and a half ‘working on enhancing her stability and control with corrective exercise work.’ The rest of the days were spent in the gym.

For instance, small cross balls would be placed next to her shoulder blades to work on the soft tissues, which would help in upward movement of the shoulder blades. The smooth upward rotation is important to get into a good overhead position for a snatch lift, Horschig explains. And Chanu, prior to the Tokyo Olympics, was ‘inefficient’ in this department.

“We are constantly making adjustments in her training warm-up and rehab work to ensure that she is able to minimise the severity of these small issues so they don’t become big problems with side-track training,” he says.

Horschig, who has competed at the national level in the US, says Chanu’s willingness to learn and endless motivation set her apart from most lifters.

“If you ask her to do a certain exercise for “x” amount of reps at “x” tempo, she will execute it with the same intensity she does a competition lift. You will hear her count out every second of the tempo “one, two, three” and never skip a repetition,” he says. “Many stronger lifters may see these as basic or too simple or reject the idea that they fit into the training aspect of a world-level weightlifter. (But) Mirabai knows and has seen the difference when she performs these alongside her heavy training.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

It’s these mundane details, after all, that will decide whether she can upgrade her Olympic silver medal in Paris two years from now. Chanu knows.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

5

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News