scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

With snatch improvement on her mind, Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold at CWG 2022

The Indian weightlifter's recent results are a class apart from her competitors in the 49kg category in Birmingham, but she will be looking to further refine her silver medal performance from Tokyo.

Written by Namit Kumar |
Updated: July 30, 2022 6:38:06 pm
Mirabai Chanu. (File)

The heaviest weight on Mirabai Chanu’s shoulders on Saturday is going to be the weight of expectations. With a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year – India’s best weightlifting feat at the event – it would not be immodest to say that her Commonwealth Games task is almost a foregone conclusion.

With the top lifters from China and Korea missing, Chanu is undoubtedly the favourite to leave Birmingham with the 49kg gold around her neck. Her 203kg combined lift in Tokyo qualified her for the event, and is 35kg better than the next best qualifier – Stella Peter Kingsley of Nigeria – who lifted 168kg at the world championships last year.

The other lifters in the fray could be Mauritius’ Roilya Ranaivosoa and Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua, who lifted 164kg and 167kg at Tokyo respectively to make the cut. Both of them have personal bests of 180kg, but have been nowhere near Chanu’s personal best of 205kg, which she lifted at the Asian Championships in Tashkent last year.

The Indian is well aware of the expectations but as anticipation of her success in Birmingham builds, she is sticking to the tried and tested lines. “I know what the fans want. I will try my best to do well in the CWG. After Tokyo, I have been focusing mainly on my technique and right now I can only assure you that everything is fine with my training and technique. I have done a lot of work on that,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

However, her preparation has been a bit disturbed this year. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) wanted Chanu to increase her body weight to take part in the 55kg category to ensure more medals for India, with Jhilli Dalabehera taking her place in the 49kg class. But after a new rule stating only the best lifter in a category will qualify for an event at the Games, despite making the 55kg cut at the Singapore International, the move was shelved.

 

Despite the distractions, given her pedigree and previous results, there are few doubts over her status as the favourite on Saturday.

Explained

Will Chanu lift 90kg in snatch?

While she is likely to blow the competition out of the water at the Games on Saturday, there is still some progress to be made for Chanu.
Weightlifting is made up of two rounds – the snatch, in which the lifter raises the barbell directly over their head, and clean and jerk, in which the lifter must first bring it up to their chest before lifting it over their head.
The 28-year-old’s best performances have come through her domination of the clean and jerk, in which her 119 kg lift in Tashkent is the world record, but she has lagged behind the world’s best in snatch. She was 8kg behind China’s Hou Zhihui at the Olympics last year, with 7kg coming from Hou’s advantage in the snatch section.
Chanu has gone on record to say she is looking to improve her snatch lifts, and has been working with American physiotherapist Dr Aaron Horschig to be able to curb any physical limitations stopping her from doing better. Her personal best is 88kg and the aim for the CWG is 90kg – an improvement which could ensure more podium finishes at top international events.

Mirabai Chanu will take part in the Women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday, 30th July, at 8PM IST. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

5

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News