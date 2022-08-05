scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Milkman’s son Deepak Punia beats Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam to bring CWG gold

Punia had lost his mother after qualifying for Olympics in 2020 and with a medal opportunity missed in Olympics, it meant that the 23-year-old Haryana youngster was disappointed and dejected.

Written by Nitin Sharma | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 6, 2022 12:10:32 am
India's Deepak Punia and Pakistan's Muhammad Inam react during the final. (Reuters)

Last year when wrestler Deepak Punia lost the bronze medal about against Myles Nazem Amine of San Marino in the 86 kg category at Tokyo Olympics, Punia’s desire for winning the medal for the country and his late mother remained unfulfilled,

Punia had lost his mother after qualifying for Olympics in 2020 and with a medal opportunity missed in Olympics, it meant that the 23-year-old Haryana youngster was disappointed and dejected.

On Friday night, as Punia won the gold medal with a win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam in men’s 86 kg category in Birmingham, father Subash was cheering for his son at their village Chhara in Jhajhar district and knew that Deepak would remember his late mother first after winning the medal.

“When the national camp was closed due to lockdown in 2020, Deepak spent 18 days with his ailing mother Krishna Punia at our village. My wife always wanted to see Deepak win an Olympic medal but unfortunately she lost her life on April 9, 2020. When Deepak lost the bronze medal, he felt dejected. But we made sure that he was given a warm welcome with dhol and sweets. Win and loss and part of sport and that’s what we wanted him to understand. Now that he has won a Commonwealth Games medal, we will celebrate it till he returns with the medal,” says father Subash while talking with The Indian Express.

Growing up in the village, where his father Subash ran a milk business with ten buffaloes and five cows at their home, a young Deepak would often listen to the tales of his father, uncles and cousins fighting in local dangals.

While his elder cousin national champion Sunil Kumar would be famous as Sunil Chotiwala after winning many dangals sporting a choti, a young Deepak would join the Arya Virendra Akhada near the village at the age of five.

It was also the time, when Subash would fetch milk of more than 50 buffaloes at his village and sell at societies in Delhi ferrying on his motorcycle apart from seeing work at his three-acre farm at the village.

“Deepak would watch Sunil’s trophies and medals and would often play with them. When he was five, I got him enrolled at the Arya Virendra Akhada in our village and Deepak’s day would start at 5 am in the morning and he would spend most of his day at the akhada like other resident trainees before returning home in the evening. Sometimes, he would walk alone to the akhada or cycle even in rainy or extreme hot weather and would take home made lassi and ghee with him to the akhada,” remembers Subash.

While Deepak would often compete in the local dangals and would win dangals, it also meant that Subahs had to leave the milk business in 2011 and would commit his full time to Deepak travelling with him to local dangals and also preparing his diet and help his needs.

“As he started winning dangals, I had to leave my milk business to support Deepak. I would prepare his diet apart from almond milk for Deepak and sometimes, we would arrive home at midnight after Deepka winning village dangals. I regularly took loans from my friends and relatives to support his training and would repay when Deepak would win dangals or national titles and get cash awards,” says Subash.

Deepak Punia with his mother Krishna Punia after winning the junior world silver earlier.

In 2014, Deepak would be enrolled at the Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi under the watchful eyes of coach Virender Kumar and within two years, Deepak would become the world cadet champion in Georgia in 2016 before becoming the Asian Junior champion the same year.

In 2018, Deepak returned with a silver from the World Junior Wrestling Championship in Slovakia before he ended India’s 18-year-wait for a world junior champion with the title win in the 86 Kg category in the World Junior Wrestling Championship at Estonia.

“When he first joined the Chhatrasal stadium, we started making him learn the basics of mat wrestling as he was very strong in mud wrestling and would often slip or would catch the opponent’s clothing like in mud wrestling. But it took him no time to master the moves and strategy for mat wrestling. His feet movement was swift and he mastered moves like Dasti Khinch, Kehri Patt, Dohri Patt. His main strength has been the use of upper body as well lower body moves,” remembers 50-year-old Virender Kumar, who now runs his own akhada near Singhu border.

Kumar also adds that his ward loves to watch the bouts of two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Iranian Hassan Yazdini apart from spending his time chanting Hanuman Chalisa. “Scoring points with Kehri Patt or Dohri Patt has been Deepak’s strong point. Deepak also has liked to watch bouts of Iranian Hassan Yazdini, to whom he lost in Asian championship earlier apart from other wrestlers in his free time and spending time chanting Hanuman Chalisa,” adds the coach.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

At Punia’s home, elder sister Manisha Sangwan and Pinki have been managing things and know that if Deepak wins a medal, he would ask for his favourite dishes made by her mother to remember his mother and to celebrate like his mother always did. “Deepak was very close to our mother. Sometimes, he would get late and our mother would make choorma for him apart from making aloo paranthas for him and making sure that he carried with him to the akhada. When he returns with the CWG medal, having choorma will be his way to remember our mother,” shared Manisha.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:41:41 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 7 | In Pics: India have 20 medals in its kitty so far
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News