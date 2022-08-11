scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Mentor Murali guides jumps squad to success

During the high jump final, Murali also kept a close watch on Tejaswin’s approach before take-off and the mid-mark during the run-up.

Written by Andrew Amsan |
Updated: August 11, 2022 11:43:58 am
CWG high jump bronze medallist Tejaswin with coach Sivasankaran Murali.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Sreeshankar’s coach and father Sivasankaran Murali isn’t someone who likes to dwell on the past. Despite being publicly sacked by the Athletics Federation of India after his son’s poor show at the Tokyo Olympics, he holds no grudges.

Just ahead of the CWG in Birmingham, the Indians were left in a lurch after Russian jumps coach Dennis Kapustin was denied a visa by UK authorities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. But Murali, whose name was on the personal coaches’ list, stepped up and offered to guide the young jump contingent which returned with India’s best medal haul at the Games.

Tejaswin Shankar, who bagged India’s first CWG high jump medal, gave coach Murali along warm hug during his victory lap. It was his way of thanking his friend Sreeshankar’s father. More than his coaching, young Shankar was impressed by the former triple jumper’s work ethic and enthusiasm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

“When I met him at Birmingham, the first thing he told me was:‘I don’t know much about high jump but I will be the first one to come to the stadium and last one to leave during your competitions’. That’s exactly what he did throughout for all the jumpers,” says Tejaswin.

That was all the youngster needed. His Kansas State University coach Cliff Rovelto was following his jumps from a different continent. “It makes a huge difference to have a familiar face in the crowd. During competitions, your heart goes into overdrive and you need someone to give you some feedback. His presence made a huge difference for me,” admits the bronze medallist.

During the high jump final, Murali also kept a close watch on Tejaswin’s approach before take-off and the mid-mark during the run-up. He had to ensure Tejaswin cranked up the speed just before take-off to get maximum purchase. “I mark my run up midpoint with a tape but during the actual jump, you have to do the calculation in your mind. You can’t keep your eye on the marking. He was there to tell me I was doing it right,” explained Tejaswin.

Coach Murali obviously had a bigger role to play in triple jump, a sport he knows like the back of his hand. He was present at all of the warm-ups, workouts and competitions.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

One-two finishers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker already share a good bond with Murali who meets them regularly on the domestic circuit. “He took care of the whole jumps squad there. We could reach out to him for anything at any time. He definitely played a big role in me performing well and winning the medal there,” says Tejaswin.

As far as the sacking and reinstatement is concerned, Murali feels all is well that ends well.”The federation is now supporting us a lot. Those things are in the past now,” he had said before leaving for Birmingham.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 11:32:21 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News